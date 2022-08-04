August 4, 2022

The rare discovery of the remains of a SpaceX capsule on an Australian farm

When Mick Miners, a farmer from New South Wales in southeastern Australia, first saw the large black body emerging from the ground on part of his land, he thought it was a dead tree.

But when looking at it closely and after checking by some experts, he discovered that it was something fell from space

The Australian Space Agency (ASA) later said it came from a SpaceX capsuleBillionaire Elon Musk’s company.

Specialists described the discovery as “rare” andsorinteresting “But he said such events may become more common in the near future.

