Narcissism or faith? The surrealist Maduro drives a floating ship… next to Jesus Christ (photo)

Nicolas Maduro caused a stir on social networks when he shared a painting in which he appears captaining a ship alongside Jesus Christ. The work, which the president said was delivered to him in 2022, was published on Sunday on his X account, accompanied by a religious message.

lapatilla.com

“Look at this painting they gave me… I have it here at home since 2022… Always with Christ the Redeemer… Let us unite our prayers for Venezuela,” wrote Maduro, who often alludes to his name. The Catholic faith in his sermons and public events.

See more

Look at this painting they gave me… I have it here at home since 2022… Always with Christ the Redeemer… Let us unite our prayers for Venezuela… pic.twitter.com/N82TyOUk7D – Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) March 3, 2024

The painting, which shows Maduro wearing blue clothes and holding the rudder of a ship, while Christ extends a helping hand to him, sparked mixed reactions among social media users, who were quick to express their opinion on the matter.

Some criticized the painting as disrespectful to the figure of Christ and an example of Maduro's “narcissistic” personality.