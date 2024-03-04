Marco Rubio: “The presence of the Aragua train in the United States will cause a major crime wave.”

Republican Senator from Florida, Marco Rubioand warned against The presence of criminals belonging to the Venezuelan criminal group Tren de Aragua in the United StatesThis is due to the immigration policies followed by the Joe Biden administration.

In recent months, The FBI has reported the emergence of members of the dangerous transnational gang In countries like Texas, Chicago, Miami and New York.

While in South America, countries like Colombia, Peru and Chile Criminals linked to the organization were arrested.

As for Senator Rubio, No country is “immune” against criminalsBut if “6.2 million” are allowed to enter from anywhere, A percentage of them will be criminals, and some of them were already criminals“.

“They are not criminals because they are immigrants“They are criminals because they are criminals,” the politician asserted.

In an interview with Fox News, he referred to the appearance of the Aragua train on the territory of North America, and He took aim at Joe Biden's immigration policies.

“For example, There is a criminal gang in Venezuela, the Tren de Aragua, which is a very well-known gang that left Venezuela and terrorized Colombia, Peru and other countries. Some of these people They found their way to the United States.“What do they do when they get here? Do we think they're going to become stockbrokers or run a charitable organization?” Rubio said.

However, He noted that the vast majority of Venezuelans who have left the country in recent years “are not criminals.” But he pointed out that “there are hundreds of them who attended.”

“Now these individuals are causing chaos in cities like Chicago and New York, but no place is immune, and even Georgia is feeling it now. We will have a huge crime wave because some of these people are dangerous criminals.“, warned the senator.

FBI Assistant Special Agent from El Paso, Texas, Britton BoydHe warned that in the organization They have evidence that members of the Tren de Aragua “crossed the border and were there.”