Ronald Acuña Jr. signed the contract in Venezuela

Venezuelan Ronald Acuña Jr And the Centenary People's Bankmade an important announcement to users of the aforementioned entity.

Acuña Junior. He has become a great public figure since his rise to stardom Major League Baseball (MLB). Creole is the sporting image of many recognized companies around the world such as Nike, Topps Company Among other things. However, through a statement linked between Instagram profiles, an association NL MVP And the entity for the coming years.





The young policeman was born Savannah, made history last season after becoming the first player to hit 40/70 (home runs and stolen bases). He is a clear example of commitment and discipline for the little ones. This Thursday, February 15, during a press conference, he revealed how happy he is to be part of this change that the bank will take: “I am very happy to be part of this project with Bicentennial BankReally, we hope they continue to improve and work every day. Really, once again, thank you all for making this possible.”were the words after making the agreement official.

With joining Ronald Acuña Jr As an official image, it seeks innovation in all aspects to provide millions of users with a refreshing way to carry out their transactions.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is an athlete's model to follow in MLB

The four times MLB All-StarsHe became a great authority on baseball Big leagues For all Venezuelans. Since his debut in 2018, he has not slowed down, writing in golden letters each of the campaigns in which he has participated, which, by the way, 2023 is the most symbolic of his young career.

