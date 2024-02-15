More than 33,000 Cubans will become US citizens in 2023, amid the migration crisis affecting the island.

United States Immigration Service (USCIS) mentioned Which received 878,500 new citizens in fiscal year 2023 during naturalization ceremonies held in the United States and around the world.

In fiscal year 2023, Cuba was the fifth nationality to apply for citizenship 33,200 new citizensBehind Mexico, India, the Philippines and the Dominican Republic.

It also ranked seventh among the countries with the largest number of new citizens and the average number of years they spent as legal permanent residents.

The information indicates that “among these countries, applicants from Mexico and Canada spent the most time, at 10.4 years, and applicants from Nigeria spent the least time, at 5.6 years.”

The country has more than 7.7 million naturalized citizens.

Naturalization in Fiscal years 2022 The year 2023 accounted for nearly a quarter (24%) of all naturalization cases in the past decade.

USCIS states that “the decision to become a U.S. citizen is an important milestone in an immigrant's life” and that “candidates for citizenship must demonstrate that they are committed to the unifying principles that unite us as Americans. Instead, because of this commitment, they will enjoy rights and privileges.” essential to American citizenship.

in it Fiscal year 2022 Cuba was among the four countries With more naturalized citizens of the United States.

Naturalization processes in that period were still immigrants who benefited from the “wet feet, dry feet” policy, which former President Barack Obama rescinded in January 2017. Later, the floating population of illegal immigrants who entered across the border and did not They can benefit from the Cuban Adjustment Act.

Last year it turned out that some 988 thousand Cuban immigrants would have chosen Florida For settlement since the beginning of the exodus of citizens from the island in 1959, which gave impetus to a phenomenon that would change the demographic composition of the State of the Sun.

Of the 1.3 million Cuban immigrants residing in the United States, nearly 1 million live or reside in Florida, according to data from that country's Migration Policy Institute (MPI).