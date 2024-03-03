Germany deports Venezuelans as asylum requests rise LaPatilla.com

The last deportation of Venezuelans from Germany occurred last Thursday, February 22, when the authorities took five members of the Fuenmayor Pozo family (two adults and three children, ages 14, 9, and 7 years old) from their home after midnight in the Venezuelan city. (Riesa in the Free State of Saxony).

“More than 15 police officers arrived, entered the house, and told them they had one hour to pack their bags because they were being deported,” recalls Francisco Pozo, the children’s grandfather who remained in Germany after his residency was approved. He says there were more than 30 police officers around the house.

In the midst of anxiety, Adriana Pozo, the head of the family, fainted due to a power surge, and had to be taken to the hospital. However, after medical care and stabilization of their health, they were all sent to Frankfurt, and from there to Madrid and then to Caracas. They are always in police custody and “with no explanation as to why they were sent back” to their country of origin, says Francisco Pozo.

Deportations of Venezuelans from this country resumed in 2023 after their asylum application was rejected in Germany, explains Maria Gabriela Trompetero, a researcher and professor at Bielefeld University, who adds that “Venezuelans are the largest group in the Americas that has received the largest number of asylum applications.” Ordered in Germany in the last five years.

