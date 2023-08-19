August 19, 2023

Musk announces that X (Twitter) users will not be able to block other accounts – El Nacional

Zera Pearson August 19, 2023

Musk, who bought the platform last year, noted that users will still be able to block certain options from other accounts (such as sending private messages), and the option to mute other accounts will still be there.

NEW YORK: Users of X, formerly known as Twitter, will no longer be able to block other accounts, a function some people use as an extra security measure, Elon Musk posted on his social network on Friday.

Musk, who bought the platform last year, noted that users will still be able to block certain options from other accounts (such as sending private messages), and the option to mute other accounts will still be there.

This latest change adds to the long list of tweaks Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has made since taking control of the company, such as changing the network’s name and logos or removing checks. Fees given to the relevant numbers.

Musk did not say the reason for the change or when the measure would go into effect.

The ban function means that a blocked account cannot see what the other user is posting, as long as they cannot leave comments on their own content or tag the other account.

While the mute function only prevents the user who takes this action from seeing the replies from the blocked account, other users can see it.

