Lamborghini Lancer: Italians’ first electric monster

Lamborghini Bomber: Designed with new desires.

This Friday, August 18th, finally the Italian brand Check out Lamborghini Launcherthe first all-electric car debuted at Monterey Car Week.

The Prototype Launcher is a concept preview of the upcoming fourth prototype announced by the company and is scheduled to be launched in 2028. The prototype represents an important step towards decarbonization and electrification announced in 2021 as part of the “Direzione Cor Tauri” strategy.

Stefan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, states: “With this prototype, we are opening a new segment of vehicles: the Ultra GT, which will offer customers a new and unparalleled driving experience, typical of Lamborghini, thanks to cutting-edge technologies.”

The vehicle is equipped with two electric motors, one for each axle, to ensure all-wheel drive and efficiency in all driving conditions, surfaces and driving styles, with maximum system power exceeding 1 megawatt.

The driver can independently adjust the control systems while driving with the controls on the sports steering wheel. In this way, the driver can actively modify the vehicle’s behavior and create his own individual profile to better express his driving needs and ensure feelings he has not experienced before.

The new version of the driving dynamics control system, the Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI), will mark a new milestone for Sant’Agata Bolognese, both in the concept car and in the production cars of the future. This control system provides drivers with unprecedented freedom of customization, allowing them to fine-tune the active control systems to best suit their driving needs.

Active aerodynamics is another key feature of the Bomber, which uses active aerodynamic systems at both the front and rear to increase aerodynamic efficiency in various driving modes. Thanks to this technology, the prototype can regulate the airflow at the right time, increase autonomy in urban mode and improve downforce in performance mode.

In addition, thanks to the steered rear axle and air suspension, the player adapts perfectly to any surface and to the settings set by the driver, which can be quickly and directly adjusted during the trip via the steering wheel controls.

With Launcher, Lamborghini projects itself into the future and anticipates unprecedented stylistic solutions not only from the outside, but also from the inside, offering a new experience in terms of spaciousness and comfort.

The ergonomic environment embraces the driver and passenger, with a slim, lightweight dashboard that allows them to adjust the vehicle’s behavior while driving. The sustainable materials used in the interior, such as merino wool and regenerated carbon, demonstrate the company’s commitment to reducing environmental impact without sacrificing the luxury and comfort typical of a Lamborghini. Some of the invisible plastic elements, like the foam in the sports seats, are made from 3D-printed recycled fibers.

Publisher recommendations













