Ark Invest explains why it invests in these two AI stocks

Zera Pearson August 18, 2023 2 min read

Important points:

  • Cathy Wood’s ArcInvest has long been betting on two AI-related software stocks.
  • “We see that for every $1 spent on AI hardware such as Nvidia GPUs, $8 can be taken away in terms of AI software,” said Renato Leggi, client portfolio manager at the fund.
  • The investor’s ETF sold its entire stake in Nvidia in January, despite the stock performing strongly.

Ark Invest by Cathie Wood features investing in disruptive and forward-thinking companies with a long-term future.

Recently, he set his eyes on him Artificial intelligence companies But this is not related to the production of hardware, but to software.

For example, Ark Invest Sell ​​your entire stake in Nvidia in January, which uses artificial intelligence processes to power advanced graphics processing units (GPUs).

We see that for every dollar spent on AI hardware such as Nvidia GPUs, $8 can be deducted in terms of AI software.argued Renato Leggi, portfolio manager for the fund’s clients.

You can sell GPUs as much as you want, but you obviously need to create value with them in terms of models and AI training products. So we are trying to figure out who is best to be the beneficiary of that.leggy added.

Ark Invest and its bets in the artificial intelligence sector

Leggi gave two favorite names out of Cathie Wood’s fund: the communications platform software company twilio (TWLO) and a virtual healthcare company tiladoc (table of contents).

Twilio has data on trillions of interactions between businesses and consumers. So we believe the company will benefit greatly from the AI ​​software movement.Legi pointed out.

Because of the confidence in the company, twilio It represents 4.11% of the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and 4.04% of the ARK Innovation ETF, ranking among the 10 largest holdings.

Regarding Teladoc, the ARKK analyst stated: “They have the best chance of becoming the backbone of healthcare information in the United States.“.

tiladoc It represents 3.17% of the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and 3.68% of the ARK Innovation ETF.

So far this year, shares twilio increased by more than 20%, while those tiladoc Accumulate a loss of more than 2%.

