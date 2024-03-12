Multifaceted resilience and its impact on physical and emotional health

The mass shift to remote work in March 2020 turned the norms of space upside down. However, true flexibility is much greater than the freedom to work remotely. Many companies are starting the path back to in-person presence in 2023. But the need for a flexible framework adapted to specific needs that ensures balance in personal, family and professional life is also becoming the basis for the physical and emotional well-being of employees.

With much debate continuing in the hybrid environment, in which most organizations operate and where individual employee experiences can vary significantly, consulting firm McKinsey has created Organizational health index To evaluate the impact of these work organization models on well-being.

The index is based on the cultural standard set by organizations that work remotely 100% of the time, taking into account two main factors:

Work environment: How effectively and in what way does the organization cultivate a clear and consistent set of values ​​and standards that promote an effective, enjoyable and productive work environment while working remotely.

incentivize: How effectively and in what way an organization develops employee loyalty and enthusiasm, and inspires people to extraordinary efforts to give their best.

The index, which analyzed more than 2,600 companies from 100 countries, revealed that companies that maintained 100% remote work and paid attention to these two criteria achieved exceptional rates in partially evaluating health and well-being. Of its employees. In light of these data, the question arises: Strategically, is returning to full attendance a wise step?

Three areas for progress in resilience

The alternative is to risk losing people and not attracting critical talent at a time when HR departments face the challenge of finding talent, above all, to fill critical positions. According to the consulting company, 44% of people who temporarily left work during the pandemic returned because they had a flexible work environment.

Since competitiveness is extraordinary, globalization transcends all types of organizations thanks to the technology and talent that a company needs can be anywhere in the world, McKinsey states that there are three areas in which companies can work on their agility. There are forms of work organization that provide employees with a sense of control over their professional and personal lives, whether they work in-person, hybrid, or remotely.

Where you can work. This is the most ingrained element in the way companies look at agility. Among employees who left the workforce and then returned, nine in 10 said that control over where work was done was an important factor, regardless of whether the role was in-person, remote or hybrid. Leaders should think of ways to give employees a sense of control over their workplace. Hybrid work models, which involve fixed days in the office, are falsely flexible, and not all parts of in-person work need to be done in person. For example, one major technology company has adopted a model called “Retail Flex,” which allows its in-store employees to work remotely when performing technical support or online sales tasks.

When you can work. This element of flexibility may include employees setting their own days and hours, giving sufficient advance notice of overtime and schedule changes so that work remains predictable, and allowing people to take time off when necessary. Three out of four employees, whether working in-person, hybrid or remote, reported that control over their working time was a major factor influencing their decision to accept their current job. To retain employees, organizations must find ways to reset expectations of 24/7 availability and stop imposing strict schedules on employees. They must trust that the job will get done and leave employees enough time and energy to attend to their personal responsibilities and well-being. A major auto company has imposed digital shutdowns and disabled employees' ability to send and receive work emails on weekends and company holidays.

How can it work. The third element of flexibility means putting employees in the driver's seat regarding their daily work activities, starting with allowing them to control their workload and empowering them to decide how to perform work tasks. Three in five in-person employees and four in five hybrid or remote employees reported that control over how work is completed was an important reason for accepting their current job. The technology, media and communications company rewards employees for improving efficiency. When a smart employee automated a time-consuming task and saved four hours a week, the company not only expanded his job responsibilities to fill the “extra” four hours, but encouraged him to spend the recovered time on an extended lunch, to work on a personally meaningful project or to socialize with peers.



This is the picture of flexible luxury

According to McKinsey, the Emotional Health Index showed that companies that provide a flexible workplace with a high level of well-being engage in the following practices:

The six characteristics of resilient well-being 1.- Clarity about work practices. They set expectations, clear and consistent meeting protocols, and incorporate asynchronous work practices, enabling collaboration without real-time communication, through role clarity and operational discipline. 2.- Performance expectations. They create an environment where colleagues inside and outside the office feel a level playing field, through performance goals and reviews. 3.- Transparency. They have a single source of information for all managers and employees (e.g., a regularly updated manual that outlines rules and regulations), through knowledge sharing and process-based capabilities. 4.- Management adapts to the hybrid model. Hybrid organizations encourage informed, intentional decisions to work together in person, focusing on the moments that matter, and helping employees understand the rules of the business and why they are asked to come to the workplace. When work is 100% remote, these companies start with the same principle. 5.- Trust and commitment. These organizations build a welcoming work environment that generates a sense of belonging, trust and well-being. 6.- Learnability. They make quick decisions and regularly evaluate and identify what works and what needs improvement. The generated culture shares lessons learned, including failures, and establishes a leadership model characterized by digitalization and data-driven decision making.

It is time for a multifaceted understanding of resilience. Gaining a competitive advantage in attracting new talent means embracing flexibility in where, when, and how. But you must have a strategy that generates a suitable work environment and motivates employees. From a business perspective, the dilemma is very clear. Maintain flexibility to retain talent and grow; Or come back face to face and see an increase in unwanted turnover.