Conahcyt presents a special edition of the journal Science and Humanities

Introduced by the National Council for Humanities, Science and Technology (Conahcyt). Special edition of issue nine From the magazine Sciences and humanities.

It is dedicated to publishing research results that help understanding The complex problem of pollution and the social and environmental crisis.

Based on The General Law of Humanities, Science, Technology and Innovation (LGHCTI).

This also makes the print visible Social demands of historically violated groups and societiesand preferring to seek social and environmental justice in their lands.

The work summarized throughout the text has been formatted by Pronace, (Pronace ATPC), drawn from the actions National Research and Advocacy Projects (Pronaii).

Likewise, since Pronounced water and healththe mission is converging Humanitarian, Scientific, Technological and Innovation (HCTI).

Collaborative work to produce a science and humanities journal

To put research into actionWorking in the region is a dialogue of knowledge and applied sciences in the service of the nation and the homeland less fortunate groups.

Conahcyt General Manager, María Elena Alvarez-Puela RocesExpress it “The destructive and permissive model of production and consumption has led to a social and environmental crisis (…).”

Therefore, in cooperation with government institutions, the academic sector and communities, Alvarez-Buela emphasized that “It is necessary to trace the role of Conahcyt.”

“Through HCTI, not only is the generation of knowledge promoted, but efforts are coordinated and actions are implemented supported by ethical, epistemological and democratic principles, with a clear orientation towards social well-being and care for people and the environment, as well as damage recovery. Only in this way will we be able to speak and act without emulation.” .

Cofepris President, Alejandro Ernesto Svarche Pérez, Researched environmental liberalization in Mexico.

“Industrial activities have generated an element of exposure to toxic activities, affecting people's health conditions. […] “Cofepris and Conahcyt have developed strategies to manage risks in areas where unfavorable conditions persist and put human health and environmental protection at risk.”

He talked about Conahcyt's initiative “release Journal of Science and Humanities“It is a very useful tool for informing the population about the state of the environment (…).”

Pronace ATPC Executive Committee Coordinator and UNAM Faculty of Economics Professor, Andrés Barreda Marín, expressed the preparation of the special issue of the journal. magazine Sciences and humanities It was the result of deep teamwork.

Complexity of work

He pointed out that due to the complexity and difficulty of the problem being addressed How to monitor Conahcyt's editorial goals.

“The situation of highly hazardous pesticides in Mexico, metal contamination, Brunei's findings in the country, occupational health, and, as a detailed focus, another book on health and environmental emergency areas (RESA).”

boss Fray Julian Garcés Center for Human Rights and Local Development ACAlejandra Méndez Serrano explained Sciences and humanities documents “Cases suffering from exposure to toxic agents and their impact on communities (…).”

“Pronaii and Pronaces are producing important information to demonstrate the relationship between toxic pollutants and damage to health and biodiversity, and have issued recommendations; moreover, it lays the foundations to start the debate and continue moving toward a solution for the common good.”

Finally, the painter Armando Fonseca Garcia He shared his experience in the complexity of illustration and expression Visually such deep themes.

“Something interesting in the magazine Sciences and humanities It is the decision to include the image in a scientific publication. […] We have to imagine and articulate problems and concerns, and that's what I find very interesting: how do you look at the problem in another way.

magazine Sciences and humanities It is a quarterly newsletter Conahcyt that is distributed free of charge.

With the aim of bringing together, through concrete language and From the arts to a wide audience.

A renewed vision of issues Associated with the humanities, sciences, technologies and innovation.

With the special issue of the ninth edition Sciences and humanities, Through critical reflections and artistic works of painters.

The goal is to raise awareness about social and environmental problems and add The cognitive rigor and ethical demand of the work that Conahcyt does.

Renewable Conahcyt works alongside the HCTI communityCitizen-based organizations and communities Affected government and private sectors.

Download this and other editions from magazine Sciences and humanities From Conahsett, here.