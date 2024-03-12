Cedillo inaugurates the 50-year forum of the BUAP Institute of Science

Dean of the Autonomous University of Benmerita of Puebla (BUAP), lilia sedillo ramirez, Opening of the academic forum BUAP Institute of Science (ECWAP). The above, within celebrations 50 years of the institute.

Events on Monday, March 11 8th Academic Forum of BUAP Institute of Science. It should be noted that the main goal of this forum is to create Innovative strategiesfocused on work Academic and scientific.

To start the event, Dean of BUAPCedillo Ramirez, and Icuap manager, Carolina Moran Raya. Likewise, academic directors and former directors of Icuap attended the conference as guests.

Taking his turn at the microphone, Cedillo Ramirez congratulated the institute on its success Half a century of history a job In favor of science. For his part, Moran Raya confirmed the performance of ECOWAP Training generations of researchersWe always strive to solve society's challenges.

Finally, the university president commented that she hoped so Everything is solved in the forum Complies with the legal and relevant nature, associated with university regulations. This, believing that it might happen in the future To be approved by the Academic Unit Council

50 years of history of the BUAP Institute of Science

Institute of Science BUAPalso known today as Icuap, Born in 1974as a suggestion Luis Rivera Terrazas, who will also be its first director. The purpose of this institute was to train high-level human resources. In addition, developing projects and technologies, giving priority to its commitment to society, Addressing existing problems in the region.

Since its establishment, Icuap has brought together different research groups from different fields, e.g Natural Science, exactly And based on Social sciences. And throughout his years, he emerged from this Physics institutesl Physiologyl Social and human sciences.

It should be noted that Icuap also had a major place within university reform program, Announced in 1975 By Rivera Terrazas.

Currently, the BUAP Science Institute has 150 researchers, national and foreign. Likewise, today offers 10 postgraduate courses9 of which belong to the Quality Postgraduate Register (PNPC) of the National Council for the Humanities, Sciences and Technology (Conacyt).