The Science Park is celebrating World Brain Week through Sunday, with informative talks and workshops

The museum offers six educational workshops to understand the workings of the brain and nervous system.

From Monday to Sunday, March 17, the Science Park celebrates World Brain Week, which is celebrated by more than 70 countries. In this way, the Scientific Museum of Granada joins this celebration, in collaboration with the Federico Ollores Institute of Neuroscience of the University of Granada, with a specific program, through talks and information workshops,

It brings visitors closer to the study and knowledge of the brain and its functioning.

Trilogy with all activities, here.

“Every man can, if he wants to, be a sculptor of his own mind.” Such was the clarity and power of Santiago Ramón y Cajal, the world-famous Spanish scientist and father of modern neuroscience, in his day when he uttered these words. It is she who led him and all scientists who have devoted their lives to delve deeper into the functioning of this organ, the center of our being, and to one day know, in Cajal's words, “the secret of mental life.” “

A scientist has taken pride of place in the Science Park since last year when his sculpture was installed in the gardens of the Science Park for the 2023 edition of World Brain Week, becoming part of the scientist's iconic cast of characters. entity along with Einstein, Curie and Darwin.

Progress in knowledge of the brain is the thematic focus that provides content for the program of activities organized by the Science Park, in collaboration with the Federico Ollores Institute of Neuroscience of the University of Granada, within the framework of this World Anniversary. By the Dana Alliance, with the aim of raising awareness among citizens about the importance of the brain in many neurological processes, as well as encouraging research on diseases.

A program containing six educational workshops, which help us understand the functioning of the brain and nervous system or understand how it responds to optical illusions, and with two informational lectures directed to the general public: the first, on Wednesday, March 13. , at 5:30 p.m., entitled “Neurorobotics: from neurons to behavior in robots with brains,” will be presented by Ignacio Abadia Tercedor, from the UGR Information and Communication Technology Research Center (CITIC) and winner of the Research Prize from the Federico Olóriz Institute Neuroscience for New Neuroscience Researchers 2023.

The second session, entitled “The Nervous System for Everyone”, will be held on Saturday, March 16 at 12 noon, by Miguel Guerrao, professor of the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Granada and member of the Institute of Neurosciences Federico Oloris from the University of Granada. Pinheiro.

A very attractive proposition for all audiences, complete with a self-guided tour of the different modules that explain the workings of the brain and the way it interprets information from the world around us.