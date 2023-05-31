June 1, 2023

Ministry of Education – Government of Catamarca

June 1, 2023

The Ministry of Education through the Coordination of Scientific and Technological Youth Activities (ACTJ), under the direction of the Secretariat of the Education Department, invites teachers of all educational fields, modalities and levels, both public and private administration and the municipality of the province to participate in the “Training in the National Science Fair Program for Mentoring Teachers and Residents”.

It will start approximately Saturday, June 3rd, from 10am to 12:30pm, and will be broadcast via the Ministry of Education’s YouTube channel, continuing in the same way, on the following Saturdays, July 10th, 24th, and 1st. .

To continue the training, on Monday, June 5, a face-to-face meeting will take place at the Professional Technical Education Center “President Nestor Carlos Kirchner”, located at Lope de Vega and Ramon Ahumada streets, from 8:30 am to 8:30 am. 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

It should be noted that these cases are part of the ongoing training process proposed by the National Coordination of Education, Arts, Science and Technology, as the Science Fair is one of the most held educational events on the school’s agenda.

The district coordinator, Leon Kamji with the technical team and assessing teachers, will inform and guide the must-know contents of a day where regulations and standards are explained and projects evaluated. Each meeting will have corresponding materials and an individual assessment of each session.

It is important to note that Science Fair assignments are not extracurricular activities, on the contrary, they focus on one or more areas, enriching the students’ learning path.

Registration will have a maximum quota of 300 participants, who must register through the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1iEIfI_-MtXsdqMv7Tkp_Gw8B6D-o5nnrYdtlQG117i0/edit

For inquiries, contact via mailbox: This email address is being protected against spam bots. You need to enable JavaScript to view it.

