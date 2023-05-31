The Mexican Air Force did not attend the 9th true Co-operation exercise due to Dina Boulwart’s veto.

the Mexican Air Force Finally he didn’t show up Ninth Royal Cooperation exercisewhich was held in the city of Lima, Republic of Peru, from May 8 to 19, 2023 Air Force of the Republic of Peru They were invited last March to Secretariat of National Defense of Mexico So that, under US Air Force Cooperation System (Sekova), flight personnel will participate in these exercises.

But something happened, because with the arrival of delegations from the participating countries such as Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia and the United States, among others, the Mexican delegation did not arrive. It is not known whether there has been any official comment from the armed forces of the two countries. It all happened while the President of Mexico indicated that trade and diplomatic relations with Peru were off while the current president remained in power. Dina Polwart. In addition, he reiterated that he would not hand over the reserve presidency to Pacific Alliance to the President of Peru.

Exercises to consolidate efforts and goals

he Ninth Royal Cooperation exercise It is a military event developed by the Air Force of the US Air Force Cooperation System (Sekova). The goal is to train the various air forces in humanitarian aid by practicing procedures for planning, executing and controlling operations in the event of disasters.

In addition, its goal was to enhance the exchange of experiences, knowledge and training to strengthen the capabilities of the participating air forces, as a natural disaster was simulated to carry out civil protection and humanitarian aid operations, something in which the armed forces are. standards in the region.

On May 30, the plenary session of the Mexican Senate, by a vote of 76, authorized the departure of Mexican Air Force personnel from the country’s borders, to participate in Exercise IX-Real Cooperation. The aim was to promote the culture and image of Mexico in the international community, and to assist in the activities to be carried out to strengthen the relations of friendship and brotherhood with the Air Force and the corresponding forces of the various countries that make up the American continent.

One moment of the ninth collaboration exercises. Photo: Peruvian Air Force/Exercise Cooperation IX

The Mexican delegation will consist of four chiefs, five officers and two soldiers, for a total of 11 members. The delegation will come without weapons and will be transported on a plane C-295 of the Mexican Air Force. His departure was scheduled for May 6, 2023, and his return on May 20, 2023. With this absence, he lost an opportunity to enhance his capabilities with his peers in the region due to a political dispute.