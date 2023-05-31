May 31, 2023

Sensory science tools for improving wine quality control

May 31, 2023

he Laboratory for Analysis of Aromas, Flavors and Oenology (LAAE-Rioja) affiliate Department of Oenology at the Institute of Vine and Wine Sciences (ICVV) developed and implemented a Adaptation of a new method for sensory quality control to wine Rioja Qualifying Origin Classification (DOCa Rioja). This new milestone was achieved thanks to a technology support contract between The Supreme Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) and the DOCA Rioja Regulatory Council.

Quality control during wine production and marketing is an essential stage for obtaining high quality products.. Such control requires comprehensive work focused on sensory characterization, because, to date, the response generated by our senses cannot be replaced by an instrumental measure. Likewise, the quality perceived by consumers is closely related to the sensory quality of the product, so sensory control turns out to be a very effective tool for ensuring the quality of our wines.

Since the beginning of the project, The objective that the two entities pursued was quality improvement. The proposal is not just a new rating paper, but a new, more precise definition of what quality is (from DOCa Rioja’s perspective) and involves controlling wines at different stages of production.

in it In a new method, the olfactory-taste qualities are evaluated in the first stage, in a black cupTo avoid the influence of the visual phase in characterizing the characteristics of smell, odor and taste. In the second stage, regardless of the first, the visual features in the clear glass are evaluated. Sensory descriptions of samples are given by the judges, and it is the Regulatory Board that determines the eligibility of samples based on the acceptance ranges established in the procedure.

The project achieved a normalization of the sensory characterization process, which required several stages: 1) Define the attributes involved in the quality of DOCa Rioja wines; 2) Defining the sensory control program for the samples that ensures the reproduction and homogeneity of the measurements and 3) Qualifying the judges and the arbitration panel (developing the training program for the judges and verifying the competence of each of the judges and the panel).

It is a system that gives guarantees and guarantees the impartiality of the process as well as provides training, oversight and oversight to judges. In the end, it’s a file They are committed to ensuring the highest quality of DOCa Rioja wines.

The researchers claim that This method is unique and has been incomparably challenging due to the large number of samples being controlledTherefore, it takes a large number of judges, practically 200 members of the panel.

