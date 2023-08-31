Movimiento Ciudadano, the party that alone wants to take over the presidency from AMLO and his 4T party (or so he says)

Dante Delgado, national leader of the Ciudadano Movement (MC), during the plenary session held at Hacienda de los Morales. | Photo: Mario Jasso/CUARTOSCURO.COM

With the electoral victory of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador In 2018, the Movement for National Renewal (Morena) won the presidency, control of the House of Representatives and a majority in the Senate. During his six-year term, he won 23 governorships, due to the precarious presence of opposition parties.

The electoral results for half of the six-year term changed the scenario. Opposition parties won positions in the Chamber of Deputies, which made it possible to neutralize Morena’s legislative majority in his draft of the constitutional reforms desired by the president. integration opposite blockThe r in the Chamber of Deputies meant an opportunity for the parties and the way forward to contain the progress of López Obrador’s projects.

The early presidential succession opened the way for the struggle for power within Morena, and revitalized the opposition parties that, faced with the scenario that excluded them and with the support of various civil society organizations, entered into negotiations to build a model for presidential succession, similar to the opposition bloc in legislative work.

In the legislative branch, parties formed the opposition bloc. It is integrated by PAN, PRI, and PRD Citizen Movement (MC). The sum of their votes prevents Morena from imposing López Obrador’s projects.

But in the presidential contest, those appointed by Amlou to replace him went “almost” on their own, until the emergence of Mexico’s broad front (FAM), which proposed an alternative method involving politicians of all parties, Except for mc.

In the coming days, we will know the names of the candidates for each group. In the FAM’s calculations, the combined votes of each party would allow them to defeat Morena at the polls in 2024. The opposition bloc’s experience indicates that the FAM should consist of four parties, PAN, PRI, PRD, and MC.

The MC’s lack of participation in the Broad Front of Mexico generated controversy. He invited party leaders and members of social organizations MC to join. The answer has been negative since they started the agreement process that gave life to the Malaysian federation.

The refusal of MC leaders to join the FAM is offensive. In the dispute over the state of Mexico, the two parties called for the MC to join in stopping Morena. The rejection was evident in a sentence and a subsequent campaign: “With the PRI not even in the corner”, Which they doubted about this party and proved their position by not joining any electoral alliance.

We will soon know who the presidential candidates are. In the month of December we can know the name of who will be the MC nominee. Through a message addressed to the people. delgado dante, The leader of the MC, confirmed this in his movement Nor will they make alliances that will fail in 2024He stresses that it is not about choosing between two alliances that represent the past and have already let the country down.

For Dante Delgado, joining the FA is a game for Morena and Lopez Obrador. He considers that MCA is the only alternative for the future. “We are the only force that can compete for change to Morena and, therefore, the only ones who can deny it votes. An alliance with the old politics gives the regime votes and helps it win the presidency and maintain the majority in Congress. We will not allow that to happen.”

Dante Delgado’s refusal to join the FAM created an internal split in the MC. governor Of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, of the MC, maintains the position of joining the front. Commenting on Dante Delgado’s letter, he expressed: “I am very sorry for what is happening with Dante, I see him spiraling out of control and making things public in a very desperate wayI hope he reconsider, I hope he reconsider, for his own sake, for the sake of his career, for the sake of his history, he doesn’t deserve to end up doing these roles.

Governor of Nuevo Leon samuel Garcia, He supports Dante Delgado’s position to go in 2024 with his own candidate, and seems interested in filling the position, and has been mentioned as a possible candidate, as has the mayor of Monterrey, Luis Donaldo Colosio.

Political polarization has become a reality in Mexico. Those who want the continuity of the 4T. Those who want to end it. The FAM is the way the opposition parties found to stop López Obrador’s project. And in his MC strategy, he is important given the total number of votes it will bring in the 2024 elections.

Dante Delgado refused to join the FAM, It seems incomprehensible to many. And He enters the threshold of suspicion because of the praise given by López Obrador Designed by Samuel García and Luis Donaldo Colosio. Young politicians who represent the future for Dante.

So the question arises, in the context of the struggle for power. What game is he playing, what does he know, or what did they give Dante? Is he tried who prefers Morena? Doubts have been sown since morning.

