Spanish airline Iberojet will cancel its flight between Madrid and Santiago de Cuba From October “for operational reasons” while Iberia will reduce its Havana flights to three weekly flights.

“I took a flight to Santiago in January, and I received an email from Iberojet announcing the cancellation of the route,” one of the affected passengers told DIARIO DE CUBA.

Iprojet’s last flight to the eastern city will be on September 29Yosefani Guerra Perez of the Spanish Agency confirmed Cuba wants.

“They said that The decision responds to “operational reasons”.‘. We’ve taken our passengers on flights to Havana. “Some have asked for a refund, generally to fly with Cubana de Aviación to Santiago, where they also have options to take up to three bags,” Guerra said.

Sources familiar with the problem told DIARIO DE CUBA The reason for the cancellation is the low occupancy of the flights and the general situation of the destination, Santiago de Cuba.

“that it The problem of the destination, the hotel infrastructure, and the absence of activities for the visitor. The sources consulted added: “Iberojet intends to take in tourists to bypass the so-called ‘ethnic traveller’, and Santiago is not prepared to respond to that.”

This decision reflects the serious crisis afflicting Cuban tourismhighlighting the quality of services compared to competitors such as the Dominican Republic and Mexico.

Iberia underestimated the reduction of flights to Havana.

A company spokesperson said on the same day: “The reduction in the number of flights to three flights a week is what was already expected.” The main Spanish airline announced a “winter offensive” in Latin America.

Iberia will now operate 13 weekly flights with Lima and five with Caracas, in addition to record growth in Colombia, Chile, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Ecuador.

currently, Air Europe, Cubana de Aviación and World2Fly maintain their connections between Spain and the island unchanged.