Actor Carlos Masola denounces the shortage in Cuba: “He ate three sweet potatoes. Unbearable”

Cuban actor Carlos Masola denounced, on Wednesday, that he was suffering from hunger with his 83-year-old mother, and had to separate the refrigerator even from his home.

“I know very well that I am not the only one, and that there are many people in my situation worse,” Masola said on Facebook, with several photos.

“But I had to unplug the fridge because I didn’t have to put food in it, and I have to eat three sweet potatoes and also give them to my 83-year-old mom without milk, not even an egg,” he said. Rotten pork I had to send back, at prices unaffordable even for the simplest… unbearable.”

Masola shared a photo of her empty fridge, her plate of sweet potatoes, and her 83-year-old mom.

Many Cubans have lamented the country’s shortages.

“It is indeed more than a disgrace, how far we shall stop, we are all on foot and pensioners are the same”; They commented, “You, character, tell me how ordinary Cubans are” and “The only thing he doesn’t lack are slogans.”

“My friend, it is sad to see how an artist with a career of more than 40 years lives in this situation. And I am glad that you made your complaint so that these communists would not continue to tell more lies. You have 100% of my appreciation support in your complaint. Thank you for saying the truth.”

“And being one of the first actors in our country. His talent is more than enough to be above average anywhere else in the world. More than just a failed state, Cuba is now a holocaust in the face of the West.” Civilization. Big hugs and blessings to the family, teacher.”

“I know it’s not the solution at all, but you can count on my support whatever it takes bro, I admire you so much, I grew up with you on TV, your great performances and my heart breaks to see.” They destroyed everything, socialism is miserable man, God bless you.”

One Cuban told actor Carlos Masola, “My friend, how sad. 90 percent of Cubans have been through this situation and we will continue like this. This government doesn’t care about anything.”