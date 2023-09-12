More than 70 crocodiles escaped from a farm in China after heavy rains, keeping Canton province on alert.

The region’s government warned of the presence of the reptiles in messages on social media

Local media reported today that more than 70 crocodiles escaped from a farm in Canton Province, southeastern China, after the lake in which they lived overflowed due to heavy rains in recent days.

Video clips appear on social media Several crocodiles on the road near the lakewith a sign indicating the direction to Maoming, the nearest city.

Local authorities They asked residents to stay away from the water and banned fishing activitiesWhile sonar devices are being used to try to catch the escaped crocodiles, which will be shot down for security reasons, according to the pro-government Global Times newspaper.

This was confirmed by local residents, citing local media The weight of each animal was about 100 kilograms..

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Heavy rains in southern China killed 7 people and caused more than 100 landslides

The media quoted an official at a crocodile farm in the area China Newsweek He pointed out that the breeding area is usually secured with a 3-meter-high wall and a metal mesh.

But he pointed out that heavy rain could have caused a flood that destroyed the walls, without the net being able to prevent the reptiles from escaping.

Several districts in Maoming Municipality, affected by Typhoon Haikui, issued a storm warning on Monday, causing severe damage in rural areas.

Last week, Typhoon Haikui left at least two dead, more than 200,000 people evacuated, and more than 1.6 million people affected in southeastern China.

A picture of the damage caused by torrential rains that caused hundreds of landslides throughout the affected areas. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)

Days of continuous rain caused by the remnants of the previous typhoon triggered more than 100 landslides, trapping about 1,360 residents in floodwaters and killing at least seven people in southern China, state media reported Tuesday.

CCTV footage showed major flooding in Guangxi and Guangdong province on Monday, as emergency personnel evacuated residents in rubber boats. Pictures taken by drones showed swollen rivers submerging nearby cities with their water.

Continuous storms over the past three days have caused most areas in Yulin City 115 landslides destroyed roadsWhile a total of 13,200 people had been evacuated in Yangjiang as of 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, CCTV reported on Monday, state media said.

A group of firefighters remove water from a damaged area. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)

Scientists warn that typhoons hitting China are becoming more intense and their paths increasingly complex, increasing the risk of disasters even in coastal cities like Shenzhen that already have strong flood defense capabilities.

(With information from EFE and Reuters)