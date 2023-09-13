Shooting at AICM Airport Terminal 1 unleashes panic and powerful police mobilization | News from Mexico

Mexico City.- Shooting in Station 1 Mexico City International Airport (AICM) sparked moments of panic. Emergency services They mobilized quickly To the region in response to the situation, at least Two shell casings near Section 2. Inside the station, people took cover from the gunfire.

at the moment, At least two people are cared for By emergency crews on site, with several vehicles involved. Access to the lobby has been closed due to ongoing investigations.

Elements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City (SSC CDMX) I arrived at AICM To cordon off the area and carry out operations aimed at speeding up traffic that was affected due to the closure of lanes for emergency treatment.

AICM reports shooting in Terminal 1

EICM He provided information about the incident on his social media account. According to the statement,

A few minutes ago, a confrontation broke out between members of Mexico City police during an operation to pursue alleged criminals near Carlos León Avenue, resulting in the injury of one police officer and the arrest of another. Immediately, the security services of the Navy, airport security, and auxiliary police were activated. No passengers or visitors were put at risk. “At this time the appropriate judicial authorities are acting.”

It is important to note that the effects Limited to traffic problems In the vicinity of the airport ever since Flights and domestic operations continue Develop naturally.

According to investigations, the shooting occurred at a crossroads Avenida del Peñon and the Inner Circlein the Peñón de los Baños neighborhood, located in Office of Mayor Venustiano Carranza. When the confrontation began The criminals opened fire on the agents After his presence, leading to a chase.