September 13, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Cuban smashes shop windows in Matanzas

Cuban smashes shop windows in Matanzas

Phyllis Ward September 12, 2023 2 min read

CubitaNOW Editorial ~ Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Cuban threw rocks at the windows of a supposedly government store in Matanzas province.

According to initial reports that reached social media, the incident occurred in the municipality of Cardenas.

User Ernesto Sanchez echoed the images in the afternoon hours of Monday in which the person can be seen throwing stones at the windows of the supposedly state institution.

“A man in Cárdenas, Matanzas province, with a clean stone against the MLC store,” is read, along with audio-visual material of a few seconds that was shared in cyberspace minutes ago.

According to reports, the events took place this weekend, although the man’s identity and the reasons that prompted him to do so are unknown.

The truth is that if there is one thing that cannot be denied, it is that discontent has gripped many Cubans, and desperation may drive them to commit acts of this kind.

Last August, for example, at least two Cubans were arrested in eastern Holguin province on charges of stoning a store and a bank.

The people have been identified as Francisco Agustin Fuentes Norris and Ramon David Arroche, the latter apparently a minor.

A note shared on the Facebook page “Cazador-Cazado,” a space associated with the regime, said the event occurred on August 12 in Rafael Freire, a municipality in Holguin.

According to the report, both people were under the influence of alcohol at the time of throwing stones at state institutions.

“Bricks for glass,” is the title of the memo on this page, which exploits every complaint to try to clean up the image of the regime and its repressive body: the police.

See also  Serbia cancels free visa for Cuban citizens

This time, they commented that a few hours after the two people threw stones, they were arrested.

They say: “Not 12 hours have passed and these two criminals have already been pursued,” while they say that Ramon David Arroche is “a young man to commit the crime, but he seems to have exaggerated his actions to commit it,” stressing that he could be younger.

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

More than 70 crocodiles escaped from a farm in China after heavy rains, keeping Canton province on alert.

September 13, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

The doctor threatens to completely close the borders due to the conflict over the Massacre River Momento.net

September 12, 2023 Phyllis Ward
4 min read

China considers banning clothing that ‘hurts the nation’s feelings’

September 11, 2023 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

Photos of Pablo Lael’s wife kissing Marco Lavin would confirm their romantic relationship

September 13, 2023 Lane Skeldon
4 min read

From the United States of America, what channel broadcasts the Peru vs. Brazil in CONMEBOL qualifiers? | Uses

September 13, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

What to do with old Lightning chargers after Apple changed them? (analysis)

September 13, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

More than 70 crocodiles escaped from a farm in China after heavy rains, keeping Canton province on alert.

September 13, 2023 Phyllis Ward