More than 3,000 Cubans have won the 2024 visa lottery to immigrate to the United States

Three thousand 81 Cubans have won the 2024 visa lottery to immigrate to the United States, according to State Department data. This figure is a record for the so-called “hype” that allows you to travel to the United States and quickly obtain permanent residence or a green card.

The official report indicates that these Cuban recipients would then face a lengthy process before making the journey to the United States. The first step, for example, is the consular interview at the US Embassy in Havana. As a summit stage, you will be given the prescribed visa to travel to the US soil.

Overall, 143 thousand people from all over the world were lucky in the latest Diversity Visa Program 2024 process. Between October 5 and November 8 last year, 22 million 185 thousand 619 interested parties applied for the draw. The results, as it is known, are obtained through a software-assisted randomization process.

requirements

The consular process is very strict, and therefore, out of the total number of lucky people, only 50,000 will receive a visa and be able to travel to the United States. For example, each applicant will have to meet all the indicated legal requirements.

Among the most common requirements are completion of high school or having two years of work experience in the past five years. For the interview, a criminal and security background check is included. Although the process can be long and stressful, it is one of the fastest and most direct ways to become a legal resident of the United States.

In the most recent program, Cuba has achieved a historic record in Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America. Never in previous “bombs” had a country from that geographical area reached the 3,000 winner.

Other countries such as Ecuador celebrate great success by increasing the number of winners to 814, doubling their performance from last year. Then Peru fall with selection 742. Guatemala, Argentina, Nicaragua and Bolivia also made notable contributions to the list of winners.