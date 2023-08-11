They caught a thief who stole a junk truck in Havana

Neighbors of the municipality of Playa in Havana have posted pictures of the thief caught on CCTV while stealing a van.

The pictures were posted by a netizen Wilbur Sanchez in the Facebook group “Granizaderos en La Habana,” which said Sunday it would offer a reward for information on the thief.

“Gentlemen, this thief he is looking for, he lives in Playa or Marianao, if you see him call 59679850, you will be rewarded, thanks,” the man said in the post.

Facebook/Hailstorms in Havana

In the video, it appears that the man arrived at the scene of the theft, removed the car after opening a gate, and then left with it.

As of now, no further details have been released about the event or whether they have found the whereabouts of the whipped truck.

In the midst of the unfortunate economic, political and social crisis that Cuba is going through, it is increasingly frequent on social networks to see complaints from people who have been affected. stolenor assault or victims of similar crimes.

In May, the alleged thief who He stole a backpack in a cafeteria from Havana with a surveillance camera, according to a complaint received on the networks.

In the stolen body was a passport and valuables of a Cuban who declared the complaint.