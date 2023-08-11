Cuba announces an update to its laws on foods that can be imported from abroad

The rules related to facilitating the import of foodstuffs of animal origin have recently been updated for travelers and natural persons. This was announced by the National Center for Animal Health (Cenasa) in Cuba.

The official website of the Ministry of Agriculture (MINAG) published the new standard, in force since last August 1. From now on, the import of products of animal origin is temporarily facilitated for travelers and natural persons. They would be able to enter the country’s products intended for human consumption that would normally be regulated or banned. The document also makes it clear that such regulation will resume at a later date when indicated by Ministry of Agriculture authorities.

What can be imported from now on?

Cenasa has offered a list of products that can be imported since August 1.

Canned (canned) meat of cows and pigs, duly identified and with recognized brands, coming from countries eligible for Cuba.

Canned (canned) meat of poultry, duly specified and of recognized trade marks.

Fresh, frozen, dried or salted meat, edible offal, semi-finished meat products (hamburgers, minced meat, meatballs, meat sticks. As well as cutlets and other breaded products, raw sausages, salami, pasta spreads, raw ham, sausages and bacon (raw, fermented, roasted, pepperoni, cervelat and other fermented raw products) and semi-cooked and vacuum-packed bovine, pig, sheep and goat products. Everything must be identified and belong to recognized brands.

Fresh, frozen, dried or salted meat, edible offal, semi-finished meat products (hamburgers, minced meat, meatballs, meat sticks. Nuggets and other baked products, salami, spreads are allowed), semi-cooked and vacuum-packed products Original bird products, duly identified and recognized brands.

Sausages made from beef and/or pork. They are licensed on a temporary basis, from countries that, due to their current animal health status and agreements between official veterinary services, are eligible for Cuba.

Sausages made from poultry. They are licensed on a temporary basis, from countries that, due to their current animal health status and agreements between official veterinary services, are eligible for Cuba.

Seafood (canned or not) coming from any geographical area.

Liquid, condensed, evaporated milk, and dairy desserts coming from any geographic area.

Milk powder coming from countries eligible for Cuba due to its current animal health status and agreements between official veterinary services.

Pasteurized mature cheese from any geographic area, or made with ultra-pasteurized milk.

Non-commercial pet food containing poultry, pork, fish and vegetables as a protein base.

There are many prohibitions in this regard. The following products may not be imported under any circumstances.

Liquid milk and its derivatives are generally unpasteurised.

Fresh meat and cut it with bones of any origin.

Meat from wildlife in any form of presentation.

Chicken nuggets and other types of raw (not fried) bread.

Pet foods that contain ruminant meals at their protein base, regardless of country of origin.

It is essential that the products arrive in the country fully packed, from recognized brands and properly labeled, without a break in the packaging. Those who do not comply with this rule will be confiscated and burned.