More than 260 boys and girls participate in the fourth edition of the...

The fourth edition of the “Cienceando” Camps, promoted by the University of Navarre Museum of Science, brought together 265 boys and girls from all over Navarra between the ages of 3 and 12 this summer.

Chemistry camps began in the last two weeks of June and participants carried out activities inspired by the films: running chickens – analyzing shell composition and egg membrane properties -; Harry Potter – magic potions, dry ice, the study of sublimation and the behavior of gases; Wall-e: realization of electrical circuits; Up: experiments with balloons; Star Wars: fluorescence, phosphorescence, and chemiluminescence experiments; Ratatouille: Chemistry in the kitchen, why popcorn, homemade ice cream, and balls explode.

Nature campsites were held outdoors throughout August and the activities were very diverse: from analyzing the water quality, turbidity and pH of the Sadar River, as well as viewing the species with a magnifier. river glass bird watching and nest boxes and pavilions made with recycled materials; Use maps and magnifying glasses to perform the gymna, making salt crystals, and land art, among many other things.

Ana Sánchez Alcazar, Camp Observer and a fifth-year student in Biology and Environmental Sciences at the University of Navarra, highlighted the importance of these activities in bringing science closer to new generations. “During the Cienceando camps, youngsters become true explorers and scientists. Through games and crafts, they learn to use laboratory materials and, above all, arouse their curiosity about the environment around them, and learn to respect and care for the environment.”

The Urban Camps for the University of Navarre Science Museum are designed as a fun way to spend your summer learning and enjoying science. Its program is designed by teachers in chemistry, biology and environmental sciences and is taught by undergraduate and doctoral students in science, education and psychology at the University of Navarre.