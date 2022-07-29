More details of the bill that would benefit millions of immigrants with US citizenship

The new bill would ease the path to legal citizenship and U.S. citizenship for about 8 million immigrants in the United States.

Last Wednesday, about 50 members of Congress from pro-immigration Democrats formally introduced a legislative proposal that would seek to renew some immigration rules that have been in place since 1929.

It’s an effort that inspires great confidence. This is based on the condition that you must have lived in the United States for at least 7 years.

And no less. Well, according to estimates by several non-governmental organizations, the legal system supports less than 8 million people of various nationalities in the United States.

In essence, it is legislation that seeks to settle a historical debt and has a clear humanitarian component, one of the promoters assured.

Revision of this law would provide legal status for permanent residence in the United States to people who have been part of North American communities for years without achieving effective integration given existing legal barriers. It is a proposal of a remarkably humane and reasonable nature.

“This legislation will make our current immigration system fairer,” said Democratic Congresswoman Jo Lofgren of California, one of the bill’s biggest supporters.

Which Immigrants Will Benefit from the US Residency Act?

In particular, this action has been taken to help those who have been living in the United States illegally for some time.

The first eligibility criteria would be to have lived in the country for seven years. You can choose permanent resident status for immigrants as the first step to becoming a U.S. citizen.

Adriano Espaillat, a Democrat, remembers being undocumented at the time, which is why today he would selflessly fight for America to be proud to call his country. He was one of the main promoters of the new law.

How do you get legal residency in the US if you are undocumented?

Today the rules are more complex. This makes very few people eligible because they must have entered the United States more than half a century ago, specifically in 1972 or before.

The Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) of 1952 established a registration date that included a statute of limitations on illegal entry into the United States. It allows the US Congress to establish arbitrary dates that determine which illegal immigrants are allowed to be legalized.

Previously, Congress could authorize the legalization of groups of immigrants who entered the United States in specific years with resolutions. Such in 1921, 1924, 1928, 1940 and most recently, 1972.

It was accredited that last year in 1986 as part of an initiative promoted during President Ronald Reagan’s administration. During that time, it benefited about three million undocumented immigrants (especially Latinos) who finally had access to U.S. citizenship.

The INA contains many of the most important provisions of United States immigration law and although it has been amended several times, it is now obsolete.

Make it easier to get US citizenship and citizenship

Now, with the new legislative proposal, a 7-year stay in the US has been established as an eligibility requirement. In this way, a certain period of practice is legally expressed, so that there is no need to carry out the necessary updates until now.

Although this is a limited program, it is an important first step as it does not recognize children under the age of 7. It will ensure that millions of people consider themselves part of the country in which they live.

“This is not the only way to ensure that people who have lived here for so long achieve permanent legal status. However, we are glad that it is an important starting point in terms of humanity and common sense. Todd Schulte, president of pro-immigrant advocacy group FWD.us, reflects.

Millions of immigrants, mainly from Latin America, have been waiting decades, even decades, for their legal integration to be recognized in the United States. Given their undocumented status, the country in which they work and live amid severe hardship.