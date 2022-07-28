They are looking for Colombians to work in the US; There are 100 vacancies and a salary of $23 million

The Sena Public Employment Agency, which continues to offer many job opportunities to Colombians in different countries of the world, this Wednesday it opened a new call to work in the United States.

According to the company, the available vacancies are aimed at nurses with experience in surgical procedures. In addition, he pointed out that the contracts are for a limited period.

“The quintessential American company, Colombian profiles are needed to work in the United States, in coordination with the Sena’s public employment agency. There are total 100 vacancies for Surgical Nurse Posts. Accurate.

requirements

Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing, Medical-Surgical Nursing Specialization.

Experience: Minimum of (1) year experience as a Medical-Surgical Nurse.

Proverb: Advanced English.

Working day: completeness.

Benefits

Fixed 3 year contract.

Monthly Salary: USD 4,000 – USD 6,000 – Approximately $23,000,000 Colombian Pesos per month.

How to Apply for Sena Jobs?