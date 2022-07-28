July 28, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

They are looking for Colombians to work in the US; There are 100 vacancies and a salary of $23 million

They are looking for Colombians to work in the US; There are 100 vacancies and a salary of $23 million

Winston Hale July 28, 2022 1 min read

The Sena Public Employment Agency, which continues to offer many job opportunities to Colombians in different countries of the world, this Wednesday it opened a new call to work in the United States.

According to the company, the available vacancies are aimed at nurses with experience in surgical procedures. In addition, he pointed out that the contracts are for a limited period.

“The quintessential American company, Colombian profiles are needed to work in the United States, in coordination with the Sena’s public employment agency. There are total 100 vacancies for Surgical Nurse Posts. Accurate.

requirements

  • Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing, Medical-Surgical Nursing Specialization.
  • Experience: Minimum of (1) year experience as a Medical-Surgical Nurse.
  • Proverb: Advanced English.
  • Working day: completeness.

Benefits

  • Fixed 3 year contract.
  • Monthly Salary: USD 4,000 – USD 6,000 – Approximately $23,000,000 Colombian Pesos per month.

How to Apply for Sena Jobs?

  • Candidates must submit their application On the platform of Sena Public Employment Agency (https://agenciapublicadeempleo.sena.edu.co) and apply for your interested vacancy.
  • The final selection process is entirely and exclusively the responsibility of the employer and will take place after the profile verification process, interview and technical test are carried out.
  • Last date to apply is August 9, 2022.

See also  A ship full of luxury cars is burning in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

America’s New Immigrant ID Card: What We Know

July 26, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Shooting at Dallas Love Field Airport; The woman opens fire and unleashes chaos

July 26, 2022 Winston Hale
4 min read

Ballard Partners is bringing the Giamattei government closer to politicians aligned with Donald Trump.

July 25, 2022 Winston Hale

You may have missed

1 min read

They are looking for Colombians to work in the US; There are 100 vacancies and a salary of $23 million

July 28, 2022 Winston Hale
1 min read

Massachusetts: State Police Academy Internal Investigation – NBC Boston

July 28, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Andrew Benintende traded with the Yankees

July 28, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Spain’s production of ‘green gold’ has been jeopardized by severe drought

July 28, 2022 Phyllis Ward