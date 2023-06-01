Ministry of Education – Government of Catamarca

Students and teachers of Special Education School No. 3 “Amor y Esperanza”, in the Department of Tenugasta, under the Department of Special Education of the Ministry of Education, have developed the school version of the 7th Science Fair.

With a day held for relatives and neighbours, the educational community presented 15 projects, which dealt with topics such as technology, the environment, culture, recycling, inclusion, nutrition and health.

On this occasion, the following projects won and moved to the next stage:

• “Let’s note with 360”, Computer Workshop.

• “Lombritec”, a vegetable growing workshop.

• “Removing Barriers to Communication”, Inclusion.

The director of the Foundation, Mariella Soto, highlighted the importance of this sample, as it fostered an interest in research in students “allowing them to learn in a different way, to have fun, in a way framed in the knowledge it establishes. Where knowledge is accessed through research and discovery.”

For her part, the Director of Special Education, Marta Tapia, thanked the teachers and students for their participation in this invitation, which made it easier for the students to acquire knowledge in a different way. Likewise, it highlighted the accompaniment of principals and family members, allowing boys and girls to be included in the school environment.