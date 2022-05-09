Mike Tyson points out Canelo Alvarez’s backhand error against Dimitri Bevol

Mike Tyson, the former heavyweight champion and Hall of Fame champion, cited the key factor in Syle ‘Canelo’ Alvarez’s loss to Dimitri Bevol on Saturday.

“If Canelo had used the stab more efficiently and harder, the man (Bevol) would not have had the confidence and courage that he had,” Tyson said in a video posted on social media.

He added, “Bevol was attacking, unconcerned, because Canelo was not there. He became more aggressive. In the next fight, (Canelo) you should use more jab.”

Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KO’s) capitulated by unanimous decision against Bevol (20-0, 11 KO’s) who dominated all three cards with 115-113. With this setback, the Mexican lost the WBO Light Heavyweight Championship. However, he still holds the four middleweight belts.

“If I had used a more jab, the result would have been different,” concluded Tyson, who retired with a record 50-5, 44 KO’s.

Bevol has caused trouble with Canelo as no one has had since losing to Floyd Mayweather Jr. , according to CompuBox. Alvarez was out of the box in every round of the fight (he fired double punches in two of the 12 rounds) and only landed 17% of his punches overall.

Tyson returned to the clamps at the end of 2020 in an exhibition fight against fellow Hall of Famer Roy Jones Jr (66-9, 47 KO’s).