Link to watch Live TV Image, Mexico vs. Japan Online via YouTube for the World Baseball Classic 2023 Semi-Finals: Where TV Channel Opens to Watch Baseball Game | Fox Sports | videos | Total Sports

Through the open TV signal from Imagen Televisión, Mexico against. Japan They face each other head-on and head-to-head in the semi-finals of World Baseball Classic 2023. The game is scheduled to be played on Monday, March 20th at LoanDepot Park, Miami. Then, in El Comercio, find out all the details of this commitment that will be followed internationally.

This is the first time in history that the Mexican national team has qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament, while the Japanese are in this situation for the fifth time.

Results of Mexico in the World Baseball Series

Mexico 5-4 Puerto Rico | Quarterfinals

Canada 3-10 Mexico | group stage

Mexico 2-1 Great Britain | group stage

USA 5-11 Mexico | group stage

Mexico 4-5 Colombia | group stage

Results of Japan’s matches in the World Baseball Series

Japan 9-3 Italy | Quarterfinals

Australia 1-7 Japan | group stage

Japan 10-2 Czech Republic | group stage

Japan 13-4 South Korea | group stage

Japan 8-1 China | group stage

Mexico vs. Japan: Baseball schedules

These are the international schedules to follow for the WBC semi-finals.

If you are in Mexico – 5:00 p.m.

If you are in Peru – 6:00 p.m.

If you are in Colombia – 6:00 p.m.

If you are in Ecuador – 6:00 p.m.

If you are in Bolivia – 7:00 p.m.

If you are in Venezuela – 7:00 p.m.

If you are in the US – 7:00 p.m.

If you are in Argentina – 8:00 p.m.

If you are in Uruguay – 8:00 p.m.

If you are in Brazil – 8:00 p.m.

If you are in Paraguay – 8:00 p.m.

If you are in Chile – 8:00 p.m.

If you are in Spain – 00:00 (Tuesday 21)

TV channel to watch Mexico vs. Japan lives

Find out about the international broadcast channels for the World Baseball Classic Semi-Finals.

Caribbean – SportsMax

Central America – Tego Sports

Colombia – Sports Win

Cuba – ICRT and Tele Rebelde

United States – FOX Sports and FOX Deportes

Mexico – TV Image

Panama – TVN

Puerto Rico – WAPA Sports

Dominican Republic – TeleAntillas 2 and Coral 39

South American Countries – DirecTV

Venezuela – Inter/ByM Sport, Venevisión, IVC and Simple TV

How and where to watch Imagen TV in Mexico?

Dish channels 103 and 603 HD

Sky channels 103 and 1103

Channels 103 and 1103 of Megacable

Izzi channels 118 and 703

How and Where to Watch Wapa TV in Puerto Rico?

Digital Air Channel 4.2

Channel 5 on Claro TV

Dish channel 27

National Channel 31

DirecTV channel 657

Liberty HD channels 44 and 244

How and where do you watch FOX Sports in Mexico and other countries?

DirecTV 219 (USA)

dish network channel 150

DirecTV Channel 655 (Puerto Rico)

83- Masoud

AT&T U-verse channels 652 SD and 1652 HD

Mexico List of the World Baseball Classic

Launchers: Irubel Armenta, Javier Assaad, Manny Barreda, Victor Castaneda, Luis Sesa, Jesus Cruz, Giovanni Gallegos, Felipe Gonzalez, Adrian Martinez, Oliver Perez, Ruel Ramirez, Alan Rangel, Gerardo Romoval, Sandero Rios, Jose. , Julio Urillas, Jose Urquidi, Cesar Vargas, Taijuan Walker, Samuel Zazueta .

Japan roster for the 2023 Baseball Classic