Link to watch Live TV Image, Mexico vs. Japan Online via YouTube for the World Baseball Classic 2023 Semi-Finals: Where TV Channel Opens to Watch Baseball Game | Fox Sports | videos | Total Sports

Through the open TV signal from Imagen Televisión, Mexico against. Japan They face each other head-on and head-to-head in the semi-finals of World Baseball Classic 2023. The game is scheduled to be played on Monday, March 20th at LoanDepot Park, Miami. Then, in El Comercio, find out all the details of this commitment that will be followed internationally.
This is the first time in history that the Mexican national team has qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament, while the Japanese are in this situation for the fifth time.
Results of Mexico in the World Baseball Series
- Mexico 5-4 Puerto Rico | Quarterfinals
- Canada 3-10 Mexico | group stage
- Mexico 2-1 Great Britain | group stage
- USA 5-11 Mexico | group stage
- Mexico 4-5 Colombia | group stage
Results of Japan’s matches in the World Baseball Series
- Japan 9-3 Italy | Quarterfinals
- Australia 1-7 Japan | group stage
- Japan 10-2 Czech Republic | group stage
- Japan 13-4 South Korea | group stage
- Japan 8-1 China | group stage
Mexico vs. Japan: Baseball schedules
These are the international schedules to follow for the WBC semi-finals.
- If you are in Mexico – 5:00 p.m.
- If you are in Peru – 6:00 p.m.
- If you are in Colombia – 6:00 p.m.
- If you are in Ecuador – 6:00 p.m.
- If you are in Bolivia – 7:00 p.m.
- If you are in Venezuela – 7:00 p.m.
- If you are in the US – 7:00 p.m.
- If you are in Argentina – 8:00 p.m.
- If you are in Uruguay – 8:00 p.m.
- If you are in Brazil – 8:00 p.m.
- If you are in Paraguay – 8:00 p.m.
- If you are in Chile – 8:00 p.m.
- If you are in Spain – 00:00 (Tuesday 21)
Recommended videos
TV channel to watch Mexico vs. Japan lives
Find out about the international broadcast channels for the World Baseball Classic Semi-Finals.
- Caribbean – SportsMax
- Central America – Tego Sports
- Colombia – Sports Win
- Cuba – ICRT and Tele Rebelde
- United States – FOX Sports and FOX Deportes
- Mexico – TV Image
- Panama – TVN
- Puerto Rico – WAPA Sports
- Dominican Republic – TeleAntillas 2 and Coral 39
- South American Countries – DirecTV
- Venezuela – Inter/ByM Sport, Venevisión, IVC and Simple TV
How and where to watch Imagen TV in Mexico?
- Dish channels 103 and 603 HD
- Sky channels 103 and 1103
- Channels 103 and 1103 of Megacable
- Izzi channels 118 and 703
How and Where to Watch Wapa TV in Puerto Rico?
- Digital Air Channel 4.2
- Channel 5 on Claro TV
- Dish channel 27
- National Channel 31
- DirecTV channel 657
- Liberty HD channels 44 and 244
How and where do you watch FOX Sports in Mexico and other countries?
- DirecTV 219 (USA)
- dish network channel 150
- DirecTV Channel 655 (Puerto Rico)
- 83- Masoud
- AT&T U-verse channels 652 SD and 1652 HD
Mexico List of the World Baseball Classic
- Launchers: Irubel Armenta, Javier Assaad, Manny Barreda, Victor Castaneda, Luis Sesa, Jesus Cruz, Giovanni Gallegos, Felipe Gonzalez, Adrian Martinez, Oliver Perez, Ruel Ramirez, Alan Rangel, Gerardo Romoval, Sandero Rios, Jose. , Julio Urillas, Jose Urquidi, Cesar Vargas, Taijuan Walker, Samuel Zazueta.
- Receptors: Austin Barnes, Alexander Kirk.
- Interveners: Jonathan Aranda, Joey Meneses, Isaac Paredes, Rudy Tellez, Alan Trejo, Luis Urreas, Roberto Valenzuela.
- Gardeners: Randy Arosarina, Jose Cardona, Garren Roran, Alec Thomas, Alex Verdugo.
Japan roster for the 2023 Baseball Classic
- Interveners: Sosuke Genda, Shugo Maki, Munetaka Murakami, Takumo Nakano, Kazuma Okamoto, Ukyo Shoto, Seiya Suzuki, Tetsuto Yamada, Hotaka Yamakawa.
- Receptors: Yohei Nakamura, Takumi Oshiro, Takuya Kai.
- gardeners: Kensuke Kondo, Lars Notbear, Masataka Yoshida.
- Launchers: Yu Darvish, Shota Imanaga, Hiromi Itoh, Ryuji Kuribayashi, Yuki Matsui, Hiroya Miyagi, Shuhei Ohtani (also serves as a mixer), Taisei Ohta, Ruki Sasaki, Hiroto Takahashi, Keiji Takahashi, Shusei Togo, Yuki Udagawa.
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
Ronaldinho lasted only the first half in La Corregidora, half time
Trea Turner hit a HOME RUN BIT at 428 feet
Pocho Guzmán loses Clásico Tapatío due to a red card against America