Mhoni Vidente has revealed the lucky numbers for each zodiac sign for the week from October 30 to November 3

Along with his weekly horoscope, as he does at every beginning of the week, Mahoney announced Vidinti Lucky numbers This will help us get lucky chances in lotteries and games of chance in the coming days.
And there’s more. Along with predictions and magic numbers, a famous tarot reader and astrologer explains what’s what Zodiac compatibility For the next few days.
In this sense, it tells us which zodiac signs we can establish relationships with. Better relationships Whether in love or in work and business.
In this note we tell you about it and also add, Other forecasts By Mahony Vidinti.
Mahuni Vedanti: Lucky numbers from October 30 to November 3
- Aries: 17 and 28
- Taurus: 05 and 29
- twin: 13 and 15
- cancer: 06 and 17
- Leo: 11 and 09
- Virgo:10 and 25
- fairy: 12 and 30
- the scorpion: 04 and 23
- Sagittarius: 20 and 23
- Capricorn: 19 and 21
- Fishbowl: 27 and 36
- Pisces: 20 and 23
Mahuni Vedanti: Compatible horoscopes for the week of October 30 to November 3
- Aries: Leo, Sagittarius and Capricorn
- Taurus: Aquarius, Virgo and Sagittarius
- twin: Libra, Aquarius and Pisces
- cancer: Pisces, Aries and Scorpio
- Leo: Sagittarius, Aquarius and Aries
- Virgo: Taurus, Capricorn and Aquarius
- fairy: Gemini, Leo and Aquarius
- the scorpion: Pisces, Cancer and Virgo
- Sagittarius: Leo, Aries and Taurus
- Capricorn: Aries, Virgo and Libra
- Fishbowl: Taurus, Gemini and Scorpio
- Pisces: Cancer, Leo and Scorpio
Mahoney Vidente: More predictions from the famous astrologer and tarot reader
At the beginning of 2023, in dialogue with Herald Mexico, Mahone Vidinte “The arrival of Archangel Uriel on the earthly plane will mark the beginning of the Apocalypse,” he declared. “Although there will be moments of Tension, wars and conflicts In many countries, this envoy will be able to defeat Satan.
Last year, the fortune teller actually revealed when this event would happen and surprised thousands of her followers who made every word of her go viral.
In one of his videos on YouTube channel, Mahone Vidinte He set a date for the end of time and considered that “the end of the world will be at Year 2031Energy and climate collapse are expected, along with new pandemics. There’s not much time left“.
Related to The climate on this planetthe Cuban astrologer and tarot reader indicated that 2023 will be dominated by the Sun (they have already experienced Extreme temperatures During the summer in the Northern Hemisphere) it will be the beginning of nine years “Infernal heat”.
This will generate naturally Drought In the planet. Therefore, he explained that the most important goal is for people to learn how to care for water and nature.
In his predictions, Mahoney Vidinte also made it clear that the world will witness chaos A profound change in “ideals” Strong demonstrations were expected in several countries, including Argentina.
