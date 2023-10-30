Mhoni Vidente has revealed the lucky numbers for each zodiac sign for the week from October 30 to November 3

Along with his weekly horoscope, as he does at every beginning of the week, Mahoney announced Vidinti Lucky numbers This will help us get lucky chances in lotteries and games of chance in the coming days.

And there’s more. Along with predictions and magic numbers, a famous tarot reader and astrologer explains what’s what Zodiac compatibility For the next few days.

In this sense, it tells us which zodiac signs we can establish relationships with. Better relationships Whether in love or in work and business.

In this note we tell you about it and also add, Other forecasts By Mahony Vidinti.

Mahuni Vedanti: Lucky numbers from October 30 to November 3

Aries: 17 and 28

Taurus: 05 and 29

twin: 13 and 15

cancer: 06 and 17

Leo: 11 and 09

Virgo: 10 and 25

fairy: 12 and 30

the scorpion: 04 and 23

Sagittarius: 20 and 23

Capricorn: 19 and 21

Fishbowl: 27 and 36

27 and 36 Pisces: 20 and 23

Mahuni Vedanti: Compatible horoscopes for the week of October 30 to November 3

Aries: Leo, Sagittarius and Capricorn

Taurus: Aquarius, Virgo and Sagittarius

twin: Libra, Aquarius and Pisces

cancer: Pisces, Aries and Scorpio

Leo: Sagittarius, Aquarius and Aries

Virgo: Taurus, Capricorn and Aquarius

fairy: Gemini, Leo and Aquarius

the scorpion: Pisces, Cancer and Virgo

Sagittarius: Leo, Aries and Taurus

Capricorn: Aries, Virgo and Libra

Fishbowl: Taurus, Gemini and Scorpio

Taurus, Gemini and Scorpio Pisces: Cancer, Leo and Scorpio

Mahuni Vedanti leaves us with this week’s lucky numbers.

Mahoney Vidente: More predictions from the famous astrologer and tarot reader

At the beginning of 2023, in dialogue with Herald Mexico, Mahone Vidinte “The arrival of Archangel Uriel on the earthly plane will mark the beginning of the Apocalypse,” he declared. “Although there will be moments of Tension, wars and conflicts In many countries, this envoy will be able to defeat Satan. See also Loss his life "Choco Tabasqueño" Jorge Alejandro, comedian

Last year, the fortune teller actually revealed when this event would happen and surprised thousands of her followers who made every word of her go viral.

In one of his videos on YouTube channel, Mahone Vidinte He set a date for the end of time and considered that “the end of the world will be at Year 2031Energy and climate collapse are expected, along with new pandemics. There’s not much time left“.

Related to The climate on this planetthe Cuban astrologer and tarot reader indicated that 2023 will be dominated by the Sun (they have already experienced Extreme temperatures During the summer in the Northern Hemisphere) it will be the beginning of nine years “Infernal heat”.

Mhoni Vidente announced when the end of the world will be.

This will generate naturally Drought In the planet. Therefore, he explained that the most important goal is for people to learn how to care for water and nature.