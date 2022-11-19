Mexico and their fans’ disastrous habit of making themselves laugh at the World Cup

Mexico had an embarrassing moment at the World Cup by their fans (Photo: REUTERS/Dylan Martinez)

The Mexico national team He is a regular team member World Cups. The The party overflowing with her fans It is noticeable in the stadiums in which you play. A cry of “Sí se puede” and waves among a wave of people signify The carnival whose fans mount it. All this causes a sensation abroad, although there are just other moments He’s making himself ridiculous. It is only necessary to make a number of Shameful facts In which a Mexican participated in the previous World Cup finals.

in France 1998And the Rodrigo Rafael Ortega, Originally from the state of Zacatecas, he thought it was a good idea to extinguish the eternal flame in Arc de Triomphe in Paris, the capital of the state of Gaul. The fan, it seems drunk statetorch pissed it It hasn’t been turned off since 1920When it was opened in memory of a soldier killed in the Battle of Verdun.

in 2002the international exhibition hosted by The first two countries in the world conservative cultures. Scientist Korea and Japan Witnessed Shameful act from another citizen. follower without pain and glory, Pull the emergency lever of the bullet train And it caused it to stop. transport users they panicked, since it was First time in history at any Crane was used.

They have not learned from the ordeal after four years. in Germany 2006The German government set up a bunker in Hanover during the World Cup. Mexican spectators who watched the match against Angola settled in the shelter. One of them named Evaristo Maderoapparently asleep drunk state. Hours later they managed to “rescue” him when He woke up from his “nightmare”.

The list goes on, since at South Africa 2010In the midst of the height of the tricolor celebrations is a Mexican national Put on Charro’s hat in statue Nelson MandelaAfrican activist W country code. The citizen was arrested, as the authorities considered him a national insult.

When the World Cup was going to take place Brazil 2014, Jorge Alberto Lopez AmoresHe, the son of the then attorney general of Chiapas, jumped into the water about 40 meters from the cruise ship he was traveling on. The ship that carried passengers bound for Brazilian territory I tried to save him, with no luck. The sea swallowed the body and They couldn’t save him.

in Russia 2018Youtube Ryan Hoffmanpull the flag Germany trampled it, at least. The Absinthe crossing and the party in which it is Hirving Lozano He gave the victory to the Mexican team over the Germans, spawning figures like Hoffmann They made fools of themselves

Currently, Marcelo EbrardMexico Consultant, founded in Qatar 2022 Center to avoid any kind of similar situation, Qatar Center Mexico. In addition, the advisor will send 15 agents National Guard To take care of the safety of the Mexicans Avoid penalty by those present.

