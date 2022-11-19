November 20, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Marcelo Ebrard: "The fan who brought alcohol to Qatar is not the image of Mexico"

Marcelo Ebrard: “The fan who brought alcohol to Qatar is not the image of Mexico”

Phyllis Ward November 20, 2022 2 min read

Mexico’s foreign minister called on fans to respect Qatar’s rules and reported that he had not been notified of the investigation into bringing alcohol into the Arab country.

Marcelo Ebrardhead of the Department of Foreign Affairs of the Government of Mexico, stated that “the fan who put alcohol in Qatar“Does not represent” an image MexicoI hope it was an isolated case, after a Tricolor follower introduced the virus into the host country with a bottle of alcohol Globalismwhich is not permitted.

“These actions do not qualify us, nor are they our image, Mexico He is known as a happy and respectful people, this kind of thing should not be repeated, because it is not us. in Qatar There’s everything, you can buy it, and you have to respect it.” Marcelo Ebrardhead of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at the opening ceremony Mexico Center Qatar 2022.

On social networks, a photo of a fan of Mexican national team Put a bottle of alcohol in it Qatar, although it is forbidden. In the video, a person appears entering with an object deemed illegal and managing to pass all security controls, without notifying the authorities.

“It’s the most important thing we have to do, respect another culture, and we always do. This country has received us very warmly, very friendly, and we have to protect our image,” the foreign minister added.

He was also asked if the Qatari government would take any legal action against the Mexican fan who entered with alcohol, to which the Mexican authorities replied that so far they have not been notified of any investigation or action against the person who spread the virus. on social media.

See also  Palestinian rockets fired at Israel amid tensions in Jerusalem

Alcoholic beverages have become the focus of controversy Qatar 2022Because it is forbidden to sell them in the vicinity of the stadiums, hours after the start of the competition.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Mexico and their fans’ disastrous habit of making themselves laugh at the World Cup

November 19, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Japan says North Korean missiles could theoretically reach the US mainland

November 19, 2022 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Strange discovery: Spanish researchers discovered the remains of a tortoise the size of a car

November 18, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

5 min read

UTP researchers won the L’Oréal – UNESCO National Prize

November 20, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Luis Enrique apologizes to Costa Rica for mistaking it for a South American country

November 20, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Marcelo Ebrard: “The fan who brought alcohol to Qatar is not the image of Mexico”

November 20, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Rudner Figueroa and the “Best Award” he received in the middle of his departure from Telemundo

November 19, 2022 Lane Skeldon