Ecuador, opening match of the World Cup 2022: what time does it start and how to watch it on TV and the Internet

Is the Qatar World Cup 2022 a controversial tournament? 2:15

(CNN Spanish) – The Qatar World Cup 2022 will start on November 20 with the host country, Qatar and Ecuador. Initially, the opening match was between the Netherlands and Senegal (also belonging to Group A in which Qatar and Ecuador play) but, finally, FIFA decided to change it and preserve the host tradition at the opening of the tournament. The match will be held at Al-Bayt Stadium in the city of Khor.

The Ecuadorian national team, led by Gustavo Alfaro, achieved direct qualification for the World Cup after finishing fourth in the South American qualifiers. Now he will have the chance to shock the world in his tournament debut against Qatar. This will be the fourth World Championship that Ecuador has participated in.

On the other hand, Qatar, led by Spanish coach Felix Sanchez Bass, will play its first match in the World Cup, because it is the first in its history.

What time does qatar start – ecuador

United States: 11 AM (Eastern Time) – 8 AM (Pacific Time)

Mexico: 10 am

Columbia 11 am

Argentina: 1 p.m

Spain: 17:00

Ecuador: 11 a.m

Peru: 11 a.m

Venezuela: 12 am

How to watch Qatar – Ecuador on TV, the opening match of the 2022 World Cup

According to him FIFA document The Qatar-Ecuador match, which is collected by the holder of the rights to broadcast the images, can be watched on television on the following channels in each country:

United States: Telemundo and Fox Sports

Mexico: Televisa, TV Azteca and Sky Mexico

Colombia: Caracol, Canal RCN, and DirecTV Sports

Argentina: Public Television and TyC Sports

Spain: La 1, RTVE and Gol Mundial (a new payment channel created especially for the World Cup)

Ecuador: DirecTV, Teleamazonas

Peru: Latina and DirectTV Sports

Venezuela: Televen and DirectTV Sports

How to watch the Qatar-Ecuador match online, the opening match of the 2022 World Cup

US: Fox Sports app, Hulu + Live TV, fubo TV, Tubi, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream

Mexico: VIX

Colombia: Caracol, Canal RCN, and DirecTV Sports

Argentina: TV Publica and TyC Sports on their respective websites

Spain: RTVE and Gol Mundial website

Ecuador: DirecTV and Teleamazonas hold the rights to online broadcasts in the country

Who will sing at the opening of the World Cup?

At 25 years old, Jungkook is the youngest member of BTS. He’s the group’s lead singer, and you’ll recognize him because his voice is dominant on international hits like “Dynamite.”

His bandmates describe him as the member who not only knows how to do everything but is good at it.

He debuted in BTS when he was just 15 years old, so his formative years were part of the group.

Singer Dua Lipa denied rumors about her participation in this event.