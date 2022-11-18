November 19, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Japan says North Korean missiles could theoretically reach the US mainland

Phyllis Ward November 19, 2022 2 min read
Analyst: North Korea “wants to negotiate” without weakness 2:59

(CNN) – In theory, the continental United States could be included in range of the latest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tested in North Korea on Friday, Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said, depending, among other factors, on the weight of the attached warhead. It’s a statement.

“The ballistic missile of the ICBM category that was launched this time can reach a range of more than 15,000 km when calculated on the basis of the flight distance of these ICBMs,” Hamada said on Friday. “It depends on the weight of the warhead, but in this case, the continental United States will be included in the range.”

However, this is not the first time that experts and officials have assessed that an ICBM tested by North Korea could theoretically reach the US mainland. An intercontinental ballistic missile was launched in March this year and another in 2017 that is believed to have theoretically managed to reach the continental United States.

James Mattis, then US Secretary of Defense, said of the missile, which was launched in 2017, that it showed North Korea had the ability to strike “anywhere in the world”.

Japan’s Defense Ministry also released more details about the launch on Friday. He said details are still being worked out, but the ballistic missile launched from North Korea flew for about 69 minutes and is believed to have fallen into the Sea of ​​Japan 200 kilometers west of Oshima Island in Hokkaido around 9 p.m. 23 am local time. (11:00 p.m. ET).

See also  Judge Javier Moscoso does not explain the reasons for the ruling ordering the release of Jorge Glass | approach | News

The Japanese Ministry of Defense said that the flight distance of the missile launched on Friday is estimated at about 1,000 km, and the maximum altitude is about 6,000 km.

The ministry also said that when North Korea fired an ICBM from the outskirts of Pyongyang at around 10:14 a.m. local time on Friday, the Japanese Ministry of Defense sent in F-15, U-125A and P-3Ｃ aircraft.

“During its mission, the F-15 confirmed in the air what was presumably related to the launched ballistic missile,” the Japanese Ministry of Defense said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Strange discovery: Spanish researchers discovered the remains of a tortoise the size of a car

November 18, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

The camera caught Xi Jinping’s unusually public criticism of Justin Trudeau

November 18, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Biden questions Zelensky’s claim about the missile in Poland

November 17, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

3 min read

She lived in Spanish and Miami for only three months, because of the bad contrast with her country: “It didn’t happen as expected”

November 19, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

SENA News

November 19, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Two more big leagues have provided the Cuba team to El Clásico (sources) – SwingCompleto

November 19, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Japan says North Korean missiles could theoretically reach the US mainland

November 19, 2022 Phyllis Ward