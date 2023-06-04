June 5, 2023

Mexico and Coahuila gubernatorial elections 2023, live: voting, schedules, and more

Phyllis Ward

Who is Delfina Gómez, Morena’s candidate for governor of the state of Mexico?

Candidate Delfina Gomez votes at a polling station in Texcoco, Mexico, on June 4, 2023. Photo credit: CLAUDIO CRUZ/AFP via Getty Images.

Delfina Gómez is the candidate of a coalition of parties headed by Morena, founded by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Gómez is betting in Mexico’s state elections looking to break the 94-year chain of governments headed by the PRI.

Born in the State of Mexico, Gómez is known as “The Teacher,” because she studied for and works in various schools before venturing into politics at the hands of the National Renewal Movement, Morena. In 2013, she was elected mayor of Texcoco, a position she held until 2015.

Subsequently, she was a federal deputy, senator, and secretary of education from February 2021 to August 2022, which is the date she left office to work for that candidacy.

This is the second time that Delfina Gomez has sought the governorship.

The first time was in 2017, where he lost, according to figures from the Electoral Institute of the State of Mexico, by 2.87% of the vote against his main rival, PRI member and current governor, Alfredo del Mazo. This time around, he says he feels the difference from the previous campaign.

