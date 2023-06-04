Russia: 5 dead and 16 wounded in Ukraine’s bombing of Belgorod | AlMomento.net

MOSCOW: Three women and a man were killed and 16 others were injured, Saturday, as a result of the impact of projectiles fired by Ukrainian forces on the Russian Belgorod region, as the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, denounced.

The responsible Russian person denounced a total of 547 impacts of Ukrainian projectiles on Belgorod during the day on Saturday. Several Grad shells fell on the town of Sobolivka and killed three people: two men who were working in a garden and a woman who was hit by shrapnel in the abdomen and chest.

Two other women died on a road near the town of Maslova Pristan when a shell hit their car. By the time the medical staff arrived, both of them were already dead.

On the other hand, seven people were injured in the Valoisky district, specifically in the town of Razumnoye near Belgorod. Another eight people were injured in the Shpekensky district, six of whom were hospitalized. The area lacks electricity and water supplies.

Meanwhile, the leader of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, warns that he may meddle in the region. “We will not wait for an invitation” to “protect” Belgorod if the Russian Defense Ministry’s forces do not face “chaos,” he said.

The Belgorod region has been the target of various attacks by Ukrainian forces since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022, including two ground attacks in recent days that Moscow has blamed on Ukraine and militia groups claimed by Kremlin opponents.

from sabah









