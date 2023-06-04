June 4, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Beyoncé gives tickets to the VIP concert to the staff of the hotel where she stayed

Phyllis Ward June 4, 2023 2 min read

Beyoncé on her “Rebirth” / Special World Tour.

Beyoncé gave away VIP tickets to her “Rebirth” world tour as a thank you to the staff at the London Hotel.

The 41-year-old superstar surprised her butler, chef, and concierge Corinthia Hotel in LondonDuring the series of sold-out concerts in the city, he stayed, giving them expensive tickets to the show.

A source told The Sun’s bizarre column:

Beyoncé is really kind and very kind to everyone around her, so she always wants to thank the people who take care of her. They did their best to take care of her while she was in the UK so I showed them some of the best tickets you can get. I asked for employee emails to thank them personally.

Beyoncé was grooming herself on tour, and requested that her hotel room be stocked with bottled water and exotic fruits.

Bionic & # xe9; During his presentation in Stockholm as part of the & # x00201c; RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR ”. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood).

Beyoncé during her show in Stockholm as part of the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood).

I also ordered a vegan macaroni made with cheese, along with the salmon.

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that Beyoncé hired a team of 12 elite seamstresses to tailor and repair the outfits she wore on stage, as well as take care of the costumes worn by her backing dancers.

Beyoncé has enlisted the best seamstresses in London. He has more people working on his wardrobe than some of the top designers. They cost tens of thousands, but she feels it’s worth it for her touring scene, as she wants to constantly refresh her outfit.

See also  More than 50,000 Haitians residing in the Democratic Republic of the Congo have received an identity card from their country

Other stars aren’t so happy, the insider added.

You may also be interested in | on video

A bicycle thief “hides” in the park doing push-ups.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Appointment of Juan Ariel Jimenez Professor at Harvard University | daily menu

June 4, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

The community of Oriente is under water due to heavy rains

June 3, 2023 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

A second Venezuelan immigrant is arrested for shooting in Ciudad Juarez

June 3, 2023 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

3 min read

Take advantage of the artificial intelligence on your iPhone with these apps

June 4, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Beyoncé gives tickets to the VIP concert to the staff of the hotel where she stayed

June 4, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

In the US, Social Security payments will increase starting this month

June 4, 2023 Winston Hale
5 min read

How to get a driver’s license without a social security number

June 4, 2023 Zera Pearson