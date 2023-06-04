Beyoncé gives tickets to the VIP concert to the staff of the hotel where she stayed

Beyoncé on her “Rebirth” / Special World Tour.

Beyoncé gave away VIP tickets to her “Rebirth” world tour as a thank you to the staff at the London Hotel.

The 41-year-old superstar surprised her butler, chef, and concierge Corinthia Hotel in LondonDuring the series of sold-out concerts in the city, he stayed, giving them expensive tickets to the show.

A source told The Sun’s bizarre column:

Beyoncé is really kind and very kind to everyone around her, so she always wants to thank the people who take care of her. They did their best to take care of her while she was in the UK so I showed them some of the best tickets you can get. I asked for employee emails to thank them personally.

Beyoncé was grooming herself on tour, and requested that her hotel room be stocked with bottled water and exotic fruits.

Beyoncé during her show in Stockholm as part of the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood).

I also ordered a vegan macaroni made with cheese, along with the salmon.

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that Beyoncé hired a team of 12 elite seamstresses to tailor and repair the outfits she wore on stage, as well as take care of the costumes worn by her backing dancers.

Beyoncé has enlisted the best seamstresses in London. He has more people working on his wardrobe than some of the top designers. They cost tens of thousands, but she feels it’s worth it for her touring scene, as she wants to constantly refresh her outfit.

Other stars aren’t so happy, the insider added.

