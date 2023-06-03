Appointment of Juan Ariel Jimenez Professor at Harvard University | daily menu

The former Minister of the Economy, Juan Ariel Jimenez, was recently appointed to the position Professor at Harvard UniversityWhere, in addition to teaching, Conduct investigationsAnd Case studies And He will advise different countries on public policy issues.

His entry into the Harvard State School, of which he was also a student, It takes place after participating in a rigorous selection processIt started in October last year and will continue until March 2023.

During that period, he conducted more than ten interviews, in addition to a technical presentation to university faculty members, and he also passed the assessment conducted by the students of the aforementioned study center.

During the evaluation day, Jimenez highlighted the importance of adding academic training and practical experience, in the design and implementation of public policies.

When asked about his current position as Vice President of the Dominican Party of Liberation (PLD), Jimenez said: You will combine academic commitments abroad with political work in the Dominican RepublicTherefore, he will continue to carry out the political tasks assigned to him by his party, including directing the technical team for the candidacy of Abel Martinez.

Likewise, he said so She will continue to write for the newspaper Listín Diario Participate regularly in opinion programs for the media in the Dominican Republic.

Between 2010 and 2011 he worked as a research associate and project director at the Center for International Development at the same university.external source

In other words, academic obligations and physical distance will not be obstacles for him to remain present in the country and actively participate in the discussion of current economic and social issues of interest to the Dominicans.

Juan Ariel Jimenez taught at Harvard University between 2008 and 2010.Where he obtained a master’s degree in public administration in international development supported by a Fulbright scholarship awarded by the US government to outstanding students. Subsequently, he completed his training at the Dubai Competitiveness Center in the United Arab Emirates.

Similarly, between 2010 and 2011 he worked as a research associate and project director at the same university’s Center for International Development, advising countries such as Guatemala, Ethiopia and the Dominican Republic, as well as working on designing the first Atlas of Economic Complexity.

This atlas has since been used by many countries in their productive development policies.

In the academic field, Jiménez has taught in both the Dominican Republic and the United States.

In the Harvard Economics Department, he worked as an assistant professor and chair of assistant professorships in the subjects of intermediate macroeconomics and intermediate microeconomics for five semesters in the period 2008-2011, and in the Dominican Republic he was a professor of econometrics. and economic development, public policy and education economics for more than 10 years.