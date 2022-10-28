Mexican Eduardo Matos Moctezuma wins in the social sciences

Mexican Eduardo Matos Moctezuma wins the 2022 Princess of Asturias Prize for Social Sciences

This Friday, October 28, Mexican Eduardo Matos Moctezuma got prize Princess of Asturias for Social Sciences 2022 In the Campoamor Theater in Spain.

The jury awarded an award Mexican archaeologist for his exceptional contribution to Knowledge of pre-Spanish societies and cultures to rebuild Civilizations of Mexico and Central America, and for Ensure that said heritage is objectively incorporated and free from any myth.

“I’m yourscientific intelligence that it Accessibilitythat it social commitmentso is building site Serve as an inspiration for Future generations of sociologists and citizens‘, reassured the members Jury.

his works in Tula, Teotihuacan In particular, in Great Temple of Tenochtitlan pose, to Intensity and continuity of field research, Sample pages from The scientific development of archeology and the fruitful dialogue with the pastEnter different cultures and between Social sciences and humanities.

The Princess of Asturias Award 2022 Get to know the job Matus Moctezoma for him intellectual rigor to rebuild the civilizations of Mexico and Central America, Where do you seek to achieve? The heritage is objectively integrated and free from any myth.

Who is Eduardo Matos Montezuma?

according to official awards page, Eduardo Matos Moctezuma born in Mexico City on December 11, 1940, I graduated archeology On the National School of Anthropology and History (ENAH) He obtained a master’s degree in Anthropological Sciences Specializing in archeology On the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM)from which he obtained PhD.

she was professor On the ENAH for more than thirty yearswhere He taught classes in general archeology, community development, and Mesoamerican and archaeological history, and directed the Mexico Regional Symposium and Laboratory of Materials and History in Mexico.

was so Center for Research and Graduate Studies in Social Anthropology at the National Museum of Anthropology Based on Templo Mayor Museumand give it Courses s seminars in different institutions level international.

