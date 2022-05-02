Meteorology confirms that a hurricane occurred in Arecibo with winds gusts between 86 and 110 miles per hour.

A hurricane was recorded around 3:00 pm on Sunday in Areciboconfirmed National Weather Service In San Juan, meanwhile, the authorities are concerned about the many damage this phenomenon has caused.

“Tentatively, based on the damage we saw, it would be an EF-1 tornado.”Tell new day Federal Weather Service Emergency Alert Coordinator, Ernest Morales.

The Fujita Enhanced Scale (EF), used in the United States to assign a “rating” of a hurricane based on estimated wind speed and related damage.

The EF-0’s wind speed is between 65 and 85 miles per hour (mph); Meanwhile, a single EF-1 tornado averages 86 to 110 mph.

The National Weather Service will release a full report on Monday with the official classification and reported damage.

“We have to analyze satellite images to find out what kind of hurricane was and what environment prevailed in Arecibo at that time, and it would take us several hours,” he said.

Meteorologists confirmed that a hurricane struck Arecibo on Sunday afternoon with winds potential between 86 and 110 mph.

Firefighters came to evacuate a factory in Arecibo after reporting a strong smell of gas.

Part of the roof of the Thermo King factory in Arecibo has fallen.

Volatile zinc sheets hit cars.

Many subscribers were without electricity service.

A view of the damage caused by the hurricane.

A utility column falls due to strong hurricane winds.

Initially, the meteorological company said it could be a water pipe, but Morales described the information as an “agency error.”

“It developed above land and when that happens it is classified as a hurricane”She said.

Also the expert He ruled out the possibility of other hurricanes forming in the northern part of Puerto Ricowhich is subject to a special warning of a severe thunderstorm.

“Conditions are no longer conducive to hurricanes continuing to develop.”handle.

Morales explained that hurricanes in previous years in Puerto Rico occurred in Hatillo, Manatee and Camuy, among other municipalities.

“(Hurricanes) are very common, but what makes this one different is their intensity.”She said.

On the other hand, the governor said Peter Pierluisi He indicated on his social networking sites that so far no injuries have been reported.

“We ask everyone to take precautionary measures and avoid approaching the affected areas to allow the work of the authorities who are already responding to the emergency”he tweeted.

In the first place, citizens of Arecibo reported seeing a tornado in their municipality. At the moment, the San Juan National Weather Service could not confirm this had happened, but emphasized that “conditions are prone to this type of event.”

“There are strong thunderstorms, bringing heavy rain and strong winds, and it is likely that a stream has formed in Arecibo”a meteorologist explained earlier to this method Cecilia Villanuevafrom the National Weather Service.

Report damage

. commander police Office In Arecibo, a preliminary report on damage from heavy rain and thunderstorms in the area, as well as the cyclone, has been prepared.

Among them are power lines falling on PR-129 in front of the Driver Services Center (Cesco), on Calle 7 of the Villa Serena urbanization and on Calles 6 and 8 of the Víctor Rojas II community.

While, A damaged house in Calle 1 in the Victor Rojas community. The police did not provide more information about this incident.

Damage from a potential aquarium at Arecibo.

Similarly, a car got trapped by water on the PR-2 in front of the Dennys and another car was blocked by rain on the PR-10, at the entrance to Hato Viejo.

Many subscribers without electricity service.

As a precaution, the authorities have closed the following lanes: Calle 1, Calle 2 and Calle Manuel T Guilin, all in Victor Rojas 1.

Damage to Arecibo has been reported following a possible water tap.

On his part, the Arecibo Municipal Police Commissioner said, Leslie Zino It was estimated that a stream, later confirmed as a hurricane, could have made landfall and affected the Victor Rojas region.

“This damaged the roof of the Thermo King factory. Likewise, several poles and power lines were found on the ground. So far we have no complaints about people being damaged, but there are many homes and vehicles damaged”Expressed in written data.

Meanwhile, the fire department reported that after Thermo King’s roof detached, they ordered the plant to be evacuated due to a “strong smell of gas.”

A potential stream detachment from part of the roof of the Thermo King plant in Arecibo.

After a reconnaissance inspection, firefighters Edwin Delett s Joel Mendes They discovered “a leak in the argon tank line that has been shut down. The rest of the tanks were in perfect condition and the valves were closed as a precaution,” the agency tweeted at 6:25 p.m.

Leave the situation in the hands of the company. Meanwhile, fire prevention personnel from the fire department will be responsible for checking repair work in the affected area tomorrow.

meteorologist Deborah Martorell And he published photos taken by citizens on social networks showing possible damage near the Thermo King factory.

“Witnesses reported seeing a tornado in the area and hearing a huge noise”books.

Villanueva said the agency had received calls from citizens who reported the cyclone in Arecibo.

combination of factors

“We have seen local thunderstorms all day, but they are very strong and long lasting, which has remained in the Atlantic. One of them started in Luquillo and moved north. This one is in coastal waters, in front of Arecibo and Hatillo. We have already received a special marine warning for that area,” the expert said. It is slowly moving westward and has taken part of the coast of Arecibo.”

These thunderstorms are associated with gusty winds that may be able to cause this phenomenon, along with a low-lying high depression in western Puerto Rico.

Thunderstorms continue in the area and move through Manatee. Scientists expect that it could continue to move slowly through the area of ​​those municipalities.