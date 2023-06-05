Messi’s representative confirms that Leo wants to return to Barcelona and that is the full offer

2023-06-05

Jorge father and actor Lionel Messi a meeting on Monday with Joan Laporta To talk about the possibility of the player returning to it Barcelona to 2023-24 season .

After the meeting, the press sought out the agent to ask him about the chances of Liu’s return Spain And leave an answer that stirs more than one cup.

“Messi He wants to go back to Barcelona and I hope he will. It’s an option. If I trust that I can come back? Yes”.

He also confirmed that something should be known soon about his son’s future. “We talked a few days ago, but about nothing in particular,” he added. When asked if an agreement would come close, he said, “There is nothing.” “We still have to talk about many things,” he added.