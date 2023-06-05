June 5, 2023

Hugo Sanchez threw the first ball in the Giants’ game against the Orioles

June 5, 2023

June 4, 2023

The former football player and ESPN analyst kicked a symbolic soccer ball off the mound to open the duel

Former Football Player and Analyst ESPNAnd Hugo Sanchez“fired” the first ball of the duel between San Francisco Giants And Baltimore Oriolesheld this Sunday at Oracle Park.

much in his style, Hugo Sanchez He stood near the mound and kicked a football instead of throwing a baseball; Later he exchanged a shirt Atletico Madrid with Camilo Duvall In return, he received a 9th-century California cloth.

in game actions, Josh Lester He made his season debut driving in two runs to his first hit and Tyler Wells He got his first win in four starts for the Baltimore Orioles It will exceed 8 to 3 to San Francisco Giants.

Hugo SanchezMLB_Mexico

James McCann I hit base three times each Baltimoreincluding his third home run. Adley Rochman He added two strokes and Ryan Mountcastle Draw a picnic loaded with rules to help Orioles to win his thirteenth series of the season. last year Baltimore He reached a 13-win streak through July 13.

Blake Sabol He hit a two-run home run giants. Wales (4-2) was brilliant in their first win since May 13th. He had a career-high nine strikeouts in ​5 1/3 innings pitched, including two in four of his first five innings pitched. The right-hander allowed four hits and two runs, with two walks. He did not allow any runners past first base until Sabol’s home run.

to me OriolesVenezuelan Anthony Santander from 5-0. Dominican George Mathew 4-2 with a run scored. giantsVenezuelan Wilmer Flores 0 for 3 with a run and an RBI record.

