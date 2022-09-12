This is the fortune of Carlos Alcaraz, the historic winner of the US Open

September 11 will be remembered for Carlos Alcaraz forever. The 19-year-old showed himself to be a reality by defeating Casper Rudd and thus winning the US Open, his first major tournament in his short but promising career.

Comparisons with your compatriots Rafael Nadal no escape. This is the new gem of tennis and the future of white sports appears to be in safe hands after the level he demonstrated at the Grand Slam in New York City.

With great performance come the rewards. Alkaraz is number one From the world of ATP classificationIn addition to possessing a fortune that any young man of his age would envy.

The Millionaire’s Net Worth: Carlos Alcaraz

According to the prestigious Celebrity Net Worth portal, Alcaraz net worth is around $4 million. However, his career earnings exceed $9 million according to a report by ATP.

however, “Carlitos” has already begun to seduce the big brands off the field as well. Nike was the first to show that confidence in the young tennis player. He signed him to a contract when he was only 16 for over a decade. Babolat, the racket company he uses, has also “locked” him until 2025.

also, Morcian established his relationships with the watch company Rolex plus Isdin, a leading Spanish laboratory in dermatology. This is just the beginning of a journey that could lead him to be one of the best players in history and reach the Olympus of tennis, where Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and others are present.