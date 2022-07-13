Mensa announces that the number of people infected with monkeypox has increased to 36

Ministry of Health (Mensa) This Tuesday reported that cases of monkey pox It rose to 36. These are located in Metropolitan Lima and the provinces of Lima and Callao.

As it is reported, the first patient was discovered on June 27, and in a few weeks this number has increased significantly, so much so that reports have already gone beyond the capital. Only two days ago it was known that the number of patients was only 29.

In his report, the Mensa He announced the cases in Surco, Jesús María, Pueblo Libre, Cercado de Lima, San Martín de Porres, Los Olivos, Santa Anita, San Miguel, Rímac, Surquillo, San Borja, San Isidro, Mi Perú and Barranca.

Cases doubled

Minister of Health Jorge Lopez PenaI noticed last week that there was 15 confirmed cases so farTherefore, in just one week, injuries practically doubled.

And the minister specified at that time that the age group of these injured was Between 20 and 36 years old. He also noted that he runs National Response Plan In light of the presence of the disease that establishes a warning in all health institutions in the country, strengthening the surveillance system in epidemiological investigation and adopting prevention and control measures.

If they show symptoms monkey poxPatients should go to the nearest health center or call 113 for more information. Mensa In his message posted on social media.

According to the entity, the directorate began its house-to-house visits, conducting epidemiological surveillance and corresponding follow-up to infected patients and their contacts.

The incidence of monkeypox increased by 77% in the world

The World Health Organization (The World Health Organization) reported a week ago that monkeypox cases It increased by 77% in one week and that two new deaths were reportedbringing the number of deaths on the planet to three since the outbreak was reported last May.

In its latest epidemiological report, the organization said that confirmed cases of the disease have now risen to 6,027 in 59 countries. Of these, 4,920 have been diagnosed in the Europe region.

In the past seven days covered by the report, nine more countries have reported cases of smallpox. In contrast, 12 countries in which this outbreak was recorded passed 21 days without any infection being reported.