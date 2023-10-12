Mega Millions: The millionaire grand prize that the winner will receive on Friday, October 6 | mix up

In Texas, a new page has been written in the history of the lottery. A resident of this state, in a story that seems straight out of a dream, managed to change his life forever by matching six winning numbers from Withdraw huge millionsWhich was held on Friday, October 6. In this article, we will explore the important amount that makes up the jackpot and reveal the exact amount of it Lucky winner you will receive.

Lucky site? Lines on Sherwood Road in San AngeloLuck knocked on the door of this lucky player.

The lucky numbers that changed this winner’s life were 12, 24, 46, 57, 66, and Mega Ball 22! With this amazing combination, this lucky man from Texas now has the right to claim the jackpot accumulated so far. But how much is it exactly?

The prize amount is simply impressive and is sure to make anyone feel like they have stumbled upon buried treasure. If you are a curious person who wants to know how much the winner will get, we won’t keep you waiting any longer.

What is the cash prize amount for a Mega Millions jackpot winner in Texas?

The Texas Mega Millions jackpot winner is about to experience a real money makeover! This grand prize is the largest ever in the state of Texas, which is an amazing accomplishment! Although the lucky winner has not received his prize yet, we are here to tell you how much he will receive.

Starting, The grand prize amounted to $360 million.. However, according to the rules of Mega Millions, the winner has two options: collect this amount annually for several years or choose the immediate cash delivery, which, although much smaller, is still an amazing amount.

The original jackpot for the Friday, October 6 Mega Millions drawing was $360 million (Photo: Texas Lottery)

According to officials in texas lottery, The winner chose the cash prize estimated at $156.9 million Before taxes before fees.

“We are so thrilled to have a huge Mega Millions jackpot winner here in Texas, and we can’t wait to meet and congratulate the biggest Mega Millions jackpot winner in the history of the Lone Star State.said Gary Greif, Texas Lottery Executive Director.

Until when can a Mega Millions jackpot winner claim his prize?

The Texas Mega Millions winner has 180 days from the drawing date to claim his or her prize. It is important that the lucky winner does not delay in this, as this prize will change his life dramatically.

“If you have a winning ticket, you are encouraged to sign the ticket, keep it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and contact the Texas Lottery before coming to Austin to claim the prize.Sadness added.

The clock is ticking, and we can’t wait to meet the next Texas millionaire!

Mega Millions is one of the most popular lotteries in the United States (Photo: AFP)

More information about Mega Millions

How much does a MEGA Millions ticket cost and how is it played?

The ticket costs $2but you have the Megaplier option, which for an extra dollar per line, can multiply your winnings up to five times (excluding the jackpot).

How is the Mega Millions Lottery played?

To play Mega Millions, you must choose six numbers from two separate sets of numbers: five different numbers from 1 to 70 and one number from 1 to 25 (the Golden Mega Ball). To win the jackpot, you must match all six winning numbers. There are nine ways to win a prize: from $2 to the grand prize.

For example, if you win the second level of the $1 million prize in the Mega Millions drawing, and in addition, the selected Megaplier number is 5. If you decide to add a Megaplier for just $1 extra to your ticket purchase, your prize will rise to $5 million .

When you purchase a $2 Mega Millions lottery ticket, you have the Megaplier option, used in most states. This means that for an extra dollar per line of play, you can multiply any secondary prize by 2, 3, 4 and up to 5 times the original amount, depending on the Megaplier number drawn and the level of play.

Should you pick Mega Millions numbers or get them randomly?

It is estimated that in some states, 9 out of 10 people prefer to use a machine that randomly selects numbers. This is better? AndThis doesn’t really matter, since both options have the same chance of winning the jackpot.. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million, which is why you are said to be more likely to be struck by lightning or bitten by a shark. More details here

The difference between paying cash or paying annually in the Mega Millions lottery

Since Mega Millions play began in 2002, 212 jackpots have been won with 238 individual tickets (21 jackpots were shared by two or more winning tickets). Although most choose to pay in cash, there is the option of annual payments. More details here