How much money will you get if you retire in 2023 in the United States?

In the United States, retirement payments are provided by the Social Security Administration (SSA).Each month, the entity issues millions of checks to retired workers. The exact amount varies depending on various factors, including years worked, wages earned, and the age at which the person requested retirement.

By law, the minimum age is 62, but you can wait until you’re 70. The later you apply for retirement benefits, the more money you’ll add to your monthly check.

The amount to be received for this concept also changes from year to year, based on adjustments calculated by the Social Security Agreement. Among them, the cost of living adjustment (COLA). This consists of equalizing retirement payments with the current rate of inflation, to avoid purchase losses for beneficiaries.

Pension payments by age

The age at which you decide to retire greatly affects the financial benefit that will be received for this.

Under current US law, the “minimum age” to apply for retirement is 62. However, if you do, you will only get limited benefit, only a portion of the compensation you can really expect.

To get 100% you must wait until you reach your “full retirement age”. This depends on the year of birth of each person. For people born between 1943 and 1954, the full retirement age is 66. For people born after 1960, the age is 67.

Another option is to delay the operation until after the age of majority, up to age 70 (if you are lucky enough to be at that age in a position to work). As a result, you will receive more money in retirement. The longer you wait, the greater the benefit.

How much will you get if you retire in 2023, at the age of 62?

This year, COLA increased by 8.7%. On this basis, if you decide to retire at 62 (the minimum age), you will be able to earn a maximum benefit of $2,572.

It should be noted that the exact amount varies with each specific case, as other factors influence the calculation.

What happens if you want to retire before the age limit?

If you’re 61, and you don’t want to wait until you’re 62, you can apply for retirement. How much money will you get? Bogna Szyk and Mateusz Mucha, from Omni Calculator, have developed a calculator that allows you to get an estimate. Simply provide the required information in the numeric form fields, and the software will do the calculation.