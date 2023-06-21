JetBlue is promoting flights from New York to Florida this week starting at $59

This week JetBlue is promoting tickets to cities in the United States like Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Starting at $59.

This particular promotion is applicable to flights departing from LaGuardia Airport in New York, according to a “newsletter” sent out by the company in the past few hours.

If it takes off from JFK (John F. Kennedy), the cost to the city of Florida rises to $74.

Another cheap option is a flight from JFK to Miami for $69.

In the case of destinations like New Orleans, the cheapest flight departing from this airport or from LaGuardia costs $59.

You also have the option to travel to Denver, Colorado, with a down payment of $89.

to international destinations such as Cartagena, Colombia, The cheapest one-way flight available is $137; While in Lima, Peru, the minimum cost is $194.

Most of the tours available are for the months of July and August.

The system displays prices in real timeso offers can change quickly based on availability.

To find more summer deals, The Apple-based Big Airline offers a “Best Fare Finder” tool online.

Apart from single flights, the airline offers Up to $500 packages Travel, accommodation or cruises.

To redeem this amount of money as a balance, the customer must invest at least $6,000.

JetBlue provides a promo code that one has to enter depending on the cost of the package.

Here are the promotional codes available:

$50 less than $1000/code sea ​​50

$200 less than the $3,000/code SEA200

$300 less than the $4,500/code SEA300

$500 less than the $6,000/code SEA500

Packages apply to trips through April 30, 2024. Most are to the Caribbean islands.