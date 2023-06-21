Google is selling one of its most popular services, so what is it?

Google Domains is a service designed to manage Internet domains. Photo: EFE Agency

Google On Monday, June 19, 2023, it announced an agreement to sell its services domains with a company Square Spacea deal it expects to close in the third quarter of 2023.

Google Domains is a service of domain registration She was born in 2014 This offers more than 300 stretches New and popular top-level TLDs. These include: .com, .net, .dev, .studio, or .tech.

These have prices starting at $7 a year And it has features like mail forwarding, privacy protection, DNSSEC specification, WHOIS privacy, mail forwarding with up to a hundred aliases, and Google 2-Step Verification, among other benefits.

10 million domains

Squarespace has announced its purchase agreement with Google for Google Domains and that it will acquire assets associated with the Google Domains business in a purchase that “includes approx. 10 million domainsdistributed to millions of customers, as indicated in a statement.

Of the organization that purchased Domains, they indicated that their main priority was to “provide an integrated experience for buying and managing domains,” as well as offering other tools their customers might need to “evolve their online experience.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Squarespace Prices will be respected Renewal fee for all existing Google Domains customers for at least 12 months after the transaction.

This company will also be responsible for providing Additional incentives To encourage Google Domains customers to build their own websites using the tool we develop and to adopt other Website Builder offerings.

